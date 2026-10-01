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Khamzat Chimaev to face Colby Covington in RAF Abu Dhabi headline title match on November 14
(MENAFN- Action PR) ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES; September 29, 2026 — Real American Freestyle (RAF) Abu Dhabi, the first RAF event in the Middle East, will be headlined by Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington, who will compete for the Cruiserweight Crossover Championship. The event will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Saturday, November 14.
Chimaev, a global combat sports superstar who has competed under the UAE flag since 2023, will fight in front of his home crowd, bringing his powerful style to a matchup with Covington, a two-time NCAA All-American wrestler, former interim MMA champion and one of RAF’s most dominant wrestlers. Both stars enter the title clash undefeated in RAF.
Fans are encouraged to register their interest early for the November 14 event at VisitAbuDhabifor the best chance to secure tickets.
Global wrestling and combat sports stars Arman Tsarukyan, Henry Cejudo, Jordan Burroughs, Kyle Snyder, and Abdulrashid Sadulaev are also set to compete in Abu Dhabi, with their opponents to be announced alongside further bouts in the coming weeks.
The inaugural RAF Abu Dhabi event marks the start of a five-year partnership between Real American Freestyle, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and the UAE Wrestling Federation. It follows RAF’s international events in Tbilisi, Georgia, and Moscow, Russia, as it continues to build its global professional wrestling platform.
Further bouts, event-week programming, and broadcast details will be announced in due course.
Chimaev, a global combat sports superstar who has competed under the UAE flag since 2023, will fight in front of his home crowd, bringing his powerful style to a matchup with Covington, a two-time NCAA All-American wrestler, former interim MMA champion and one of RAF’s most dominant wrestlers. Both stars enter the title clash undefeated in RAF.
Fans are encouraged to register their interest early for the November 14 event at VisitAbuDhabifor the best chance to secure tickets.
Global wrestling and combat sports stars Arman Tsarukyan, Henry Cejudo, Jordan Burroughs, Kyle Snyder, and Abdulrashid Sadulaev are also set to compete in Abu Dhabi, with their opponents to be announced alongside further bouts in the coming weeks.
The inaugural RAF Abu Dhabi event marks the start of a five-year partnership between Real American Freestyle, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and the UAE Wrestling Federation. It follows RAF’s international events in Tbilisi, Georgia, and Moscow, Russia, as it continues to build its global professional wrestling platform.
Further bouts, event-week programming, and broadcast details will be announced in due course.
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