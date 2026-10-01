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UAE wins three jiu-jitsu golds and two silvers at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games
(MENAFN- Action PR) October 1, 2026: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National secured three gold medals and two silvers in jiu-jitsu at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday, with Khaled Al Shehhi, Ahmed Andeez and Balqees Abdulla claiming titles.
Al Shehhi retained his Asian Games title in the m’n’s 62kg category, defeating compatriot Omar Al Suwaidi in an all-UAE final. Al Suwaidi took silver, giving the UAE the top two places on the podium.
Andeez added gold in the’men’s 69kg final, while another all-Emirati final saw Balqees Abdulla defeat Al Anoud Al Harbi for the’women’s 48kg title. Al Harbi claimed silver, bringing t’e UAE’s medal tally to five.
Al Shehhi retained his Asian Games title in the m’n’s 62kg category, defeating compatriot Omar Al Suwaidi in an all-UAE final. Al Suwaidi took silver, giving the UAE the top two places on the podium.
Andeez added gold in the’men’s 69kg final, while another all-Emirati final saw Balqees Abdulla defeat Al Anoud Al Harbi for the’women’s 48kg title. Al Harbi claimed silver, bringing t’e UAE’s medal tally to five.
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