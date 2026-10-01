403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hundreds Storm Al-Aqsa on Sukkot as West Bank Attacks Climb
(MENAFN) Hundreds of Israeli occupiers forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound Wednesday morning to mark the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, according to an official with the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf.
The official, who spoke to media on condition of anonymity, said the group entered under the protection of Israeli police. They carried out Talmudic rituals, prayers, dancing and singing inside the compound, which the official said violates the status quo at the site.
Under the historical status quo that predates Israel's 1967 occupation of East Jerusalem, the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, which is affiliated with Jordan's Ministry of Endowments, holds exclusive responsibility for running the compound. The 144-dunam site (about 35.6 acres) is designated as a place of worship for Muslims alone.
Extremist right-wing Israeli groups had urged large-scale incursions during Sukkot, which began Saturday and ends Friday. The Jerusalem Islamic Waqf reported earlier that more than 1,500 occupiers entered the compound Sunday, more than 1,700 on Monday and over 1,400 on Tuesday.
Entries have surged since the Jewish holiday season began, with heavy security from Israeli forces and military measures across Jerusalem. The holidays opened with the Jewish New Year on Sept. 12 and 13, followed by Yom Kippur on Sept. 21 and 22. Sukkot runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, and Simchat Torah falls on Oct. 3.
Since 2003, Israeli police have unilaterally permitted occupiers to enter Al-Aqsa through the Mughrabi Gate in the Western Wall, escorted by officers.
VEHICLE TORCHED IN WEST BANK VILLAGE
In the occupied West Bank, Israeli occupiers set fire to a vehicle and spray-painted racist slogans on the walls of a Palestinian home in the village of Deir Sudan, a rights group said Wednesday.
The Al-Baidar rights organization said in a statement that the attack caused property damage and raised tensions among residents of the village, north of Ramallah. The group said further details on the extent of the damage were not immediately available.
The incident comes as occupier violence against Palestinians and their property escalates across the territory. In August, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee described Israelis involved in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as “terrorists.”
In June, 14 UN special rapporteurs warned that the sharp increase in “occupier terrorism,” with support and complicity from the Israeli state in the occupied Palestinian territory, posed an existential threat to Palestinian communities.
KEY FIGURES
The Palestinian Wall and Colonization Resistance Commission counted 628 occupier attacks in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, during August.
According to official Palestinian figures, about 750,000 occupiers live in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, across 194 settlements and 400 outposts.
Palestinian figures also show that since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza in October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have stepped up attacks across the West Bank. They have killed 1,206 Palestinians, injured around 13,350 and detained more than 24,600.
The official, who spoke to media on condition of anonymity, said the group entered under the protection of Israeli police. They carried out Talmudic rituals, prayers, dancing and singing inside the compound, which the official said violates the status quo at the site.
Under the historical status quo that predates Israel's 1967 occupation of East Jerusalem, the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, which is affiliated with Jordan's Ministry of Endowments, holds exclusive responsibility for running the compound. The 144-dunam site (about 35.6 acres) is designated as a place of worship for Muslims alone.
Extremist right-wing Israeli groups had urged large-scale incursions during Sukkot, which began Saturday and ends Friday. The Jerusalem Islamic Waqf reported earlier that more than 1,500 occupiers entered the compound Sunday, more than 1,700 on Monday and over 1,400 on Tuesday.
Entries have surged since the Jewish holiday season began, with heavy security from Israeli forces and military measures across Jerusalem. The holidays opened with the Jewish New Year on Sept. 12 and 13, followed by Yom Kippur on Sept. 21 and 22. Sukkot runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, and Simchat Torah falls on Oct. 3.
Since 2003, Israeli police have unilaterally permitted occupiers to enter Al-Aqsa through the Mughrabi Gate in the Western Wall, escorted by officers.
VEHICLE TORCHED IN WEST BANK VILLAGE
In the occupied West Bank, Israeli occupiers set fire to a vehicle and spray-painted racist slogans on the walls of a Palestinian home in the village of Deir Sudan, a rights group said Wednesday.
The Al-Baidar rights organization said in a statement that the attack caused property damage and raised tensions among residents of the village, north of Ramallah. The group said further details on the extent of the damage were not immediately available.
The incident comes as occupier violence against Palestinians and their property escalates across the territory. In August, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee described Israelis involved in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as “terrorists.”
In June, 14 UN special rapporteurs warned that the sharp increase in “occupier terrorism,” with support and complicity from the Israeli state in the occupied Palestinian territory, posed an existential threat to Palestinian communities.
KEY FIGURES
The Palestinian Wall and Colonization Resistance Commission counted 628 occupier attacks in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, during August.
According to official Palestinian figures, about 750,000 occupiers live in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, across 194 settlements and 400 outposts.
Palestinian figures also show that since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza in October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have stepped up attacks across the West Bank. They have killed 1,206 Palestinians, injured around 13,350 and detained more than 24,600.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment