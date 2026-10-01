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Tencent Secures Major AI Chip Access Through Oracle Lease
(MENAFN) Chinese technology giant Tencent has reportedly agreed to a multibillion-dollar leasing arrangement with US cloud services provider Oracle, giving the company access to about 100,000 advanced artificial intelligence chips that are not available in China.
The reported $7 billion agreement was reached this year and covers a five-year lease involving several Oracle data centers across Southeast Asia, according to reports on Thursday. The arrangement comes as competition between China and the United States over artificial intelligence capabilities continues to intensify.
Neither Tencent nor Oracle has publicly confirmed the reported agreement or disclosed its specific terms.
The deal is described as Tencent’s largest overseas infrastructure agreement and would provide the Chinese technology group with access to a large supply of advanced AI processors that it has been unable to obtain directly in the Chinese market.
Under the reported arrangement, Tencent is expected to make an upfront payment of about 30% of the total value of the lease. The agreement would allow the company to expand its computing resources outside China at a time when domestic chip availability remains limited.
The reported move comes amid a combination of factors affecting Chinese technology companies, including shortages in domestic computing capacity and tighter US restrictions on the export of advanced semiconductor technology to China.
As access to high-performance AI hardware becomes increasingly important, Chinese technology companies have been turning to overseas data centers and cloud infrastructure to secure additional computing resources.
Tencent has continued to increase its spending on technology infrastructure over the past year as it expands its artificial intelligence capabilities. The company is also integrating AI agents into different parts of its digital ecosystem, with a particular focus on WeChat, its widely used superapp with more than 1.4 billion users.
Despite Tencent’s reported multibillion-dollar leasing arrangement, ByteDance and Alibaba remain among the largest customers of data center operators across Southeast Asia.
The growing demand for overseas computing infrastructure highlights the increasing importance of data centers and advanced AI chips as Chinese technology companies expand their artificial intelligence operations while facing constraints on access to high-end hardware within China
The reported $7 billion agreement was reached this year and covers a five-year lease involving several Oracle data centers across Southeast Asia, according to reports on Thursday. The arrangement comes as competition between China and the United States over artificial intelligence capabilities continues to intensify.
Neither Tencent nor Oracle has publicly confirmed the reported agreement or disclosed its specific terms.
The deal is described as Tencent’s largest overseas infrastructure agreement and would provide the Chinese technology group with access to a large supply of advanced AI processors that it has been unable to obtain directly in the Chinese market.
Under the reported arrangement, Tencent is expected to make an upfront payment of about 30% of the total value of the lease. The agreement would allow the company to expand its computing resources outside China at a time when domestic chip availability remains limited.
The reported move comes amid a combination of factors affecting Chinese technology companies, including shortages in domestic computing capacity and tighter US restrictions on the export of advanced semiconductor technology to China.
As access to high-performance AI hardware becomes increasingly important, Chinese technology companies have been turning to overseas data centers and cloud infrastructure to secure additional computing resources.
Tencent has continued to increase its spending on technology infrastructure over the past year as it expands its artificial intelligence capabilities. The company is also integrating AI agents into different parts of its digital ecosystem, with a particular focus on WeChat, its widely used superapp with more than 1.4 billion users.
Despite Tencent’s reported multibillion-dollar leasing arrangement, ByteDance and Alibaba remain among the largest customers of data center operators across Southeast Asia.
The growing demand for overseas computing infrastructure highlights the increasing importance of data centers and advanced AI chips as Chinese technology companies expand their artificial intelligence operations while facing constraints on access to high-end hardware within China
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