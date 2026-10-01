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Saudi Crown Prince Highlights Alliance Role in Regional Stability
(MENAFN) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Wednesday that the defense partnership between Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan is intended to promote regional stability and help protect the region from the effects of tensions and conflicts.
He made the comments while delivering the annual royal address on behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the opening of a new year of the ninth session of Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council.
“To strengthen regional stability, shield it from the repercussions of tensions and conflicts, and coordinate efforts, the Mecca Defense Alliance was established between the kingdom, Türkiye and Pakistan,” the crown prince said.
He described the alliance as part of broader efforts to reinforce security across the region and maintain stability amid ongoing challenges. He also welcomed the backing provided by “brotherly and friendly countries,” highlighting their role in supporting regional security and stability.
The defense partnership was formalized when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the “Mecca Mutual Defense Agreement” in Mecca on Aug. 7.
He made the comments while delivering the annual royal address on behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the opening of a new year of the ninth session of Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council.
“To strengthen regional stability, shield it from the repercussions of tensions and conflicts, and coordinate efforts, the Mecca Defense Alliance was established between the kingdom, Türkiye and Pakistan,” the crown prince said.
He described the alliance as part of broader efforts to reinforce security across the region and maintain stability amid ongoing challenges. He also welcomed the backing provided by “brotherly and friendly countries,” highlighting their role in supporting regional security and stability.
The defense partnership was formalized when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the “Mecca Mutual Defense Agreement” in Mecca on Aug. 7.
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