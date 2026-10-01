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Russian Strikes Kill 4 in Kyiv Area; Ukrainian Drone Kills 1
(MENAFN) Russian strikes killed at least four people in Kyiv and the surrounding region overnight, while a Ukrainian drone attack killed one person in Russia's Bryansk region, officials said Wednesday.
Three people died and six were wounded in attacks on the capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.
In Vyshgorod, a private home was flattened. Rescuers pulled a child born in 2012 from beneath the wreckage, according to Ukraine's emergency services. “Rescuers tried to save the child. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save her,” it added in a statement on Telegram.
A thick smog settled over Kyiv after the strikes, authorities said, as smoke and soot from earlier attacks hung near the ground in calm weather under an anticyclone. Residents were urged to keep their windows shut.
Ukraine said its air defenses destroyed or suppressed five ballistic missiles and 155 drones overnight, among them Shahed and Gerbera drones.
Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces used ground-based precision weapons and attack drones to hit a communications center in Kyiv, energy facilities in the surrounding region and infrastructure at the port of Izmail in the Odesa region. It also claimed a strike on a cargo vessel carrying military and dual-use supplies to the port of Odesa in the northwestern Black Sea.
Separately, Ukrainian media reported that a Russian drone flew into Moldova.
Across the border, Bryansk Governor Egor Kovalchuk said one civilian was killed and another wounded in Ukrainian drone attacks. A drone hit a moving civilian car near the village of Zamishevo in the Novozybkovsky district, and the driver died on the way to hospital, he said on the Russian social media platform Max. Another drone wounded a man in Klimovo, who received medical assistance, Kovalchuk added.
Russia's Defense Ministry separately said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 384 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian territory overnight.
Claims from the Russian and Ukrainian sides could not be independently verified.
Three people died and six were wounded in attacks on the capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.
In Vyshgorod, a private home was flattened. Rescuers pulled a child born in 2012 from beneath the wreckage, according to Ukraine's emergency services. “Rescuers tried to save the child. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save her,” it added in a statement on Telegram.
A thick smog settled over Kyiv after the strikes, authorities said, as smoke and soot from earlier attacks hung near the ground in calm weather under an anticyclone. Residents were urged to keep their windows shut.
Ukraine said its air defenses destroyed or suppressed five ballistic missiles and 155 drones overnight, among them Shahed and Gerbera drones.
Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces used ground-based precision weapons and attack drones to hit a communications center in Kyiv, energy facilities in the surrounding region and infrastructure at the port of Izmail in the Odesa region. It also claimed a strike on a cargo vessel carrying military and dual-use supplies to the port of Odesa in the northwestern Black Sea.
Separately, Ukrainian media reported that a Russian drone flew into Moldova.
Across the border, Bryansk Governor Egor Kovalchuk said one civilian was killed and another wounded in Ukrainian drone attacks. A drone hit a moving civilian car near the village of Zamishevo in the Novozybkovsky district, and the driver died on the way to hospital, he said on the Russian social media platform Max. Another drone wounded a man in Klimovo, who received medical assistance, Kovalchuk added.
Russia's Defense Ministry separately said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 384 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian territory overnight.
Claims from the Russian and Ukrainian sides could not be independently verified.
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