Gulmarg Gondola Safety Probe Recommends Rescue Upgrades

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The preliminary inquiry into the May 25 Gulmarg Gondola malfunction has recommended an additional rescue bull wheel and specialised vertical-rescue training for local tourism service providers, following the incident that left around 300 tourists stranded in cable-car cabins for several hours.

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Officials familiar with the preliminary inquiry findings said the proposed additional rescue wheel would provide an independent second layer of rescue capability in the event of a failure in the existing system.

The recommendation comes after the May 25 technical malfunction triggered a major multi-agency rescue operation involving the Army, J&K Police and disaster-response personnel to evacuate tourists from the suspended cabins.

The preliminary findings have also recommended training registered ski guides, tourist guides, photographers and pony owners in vertical rescue operations, with the objective of enabling locally based tourism service providers to act as first responders during an emergency.

Around 100 local service providers are reportedly registered with the Tourism Department for providing services to visitors in the Gulmarg area.

The government had constituted a five-member committee through Government Order No. 1065-JK(GAD) of 2026 dated June 10 to investigate the malfunction. The committee was tasked with examining the complete sequence of events, technical systems, maintenance records, inspection procedures, operational protocols and safety mechanisms governing the Gondola.

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The committee was also directed to examine whether any operational lapse, negligence or procedural deficiency contributed to the incident and to recommend corrective measures for safe operation of the cable-car system.

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The government order had initially provided a 10-day period for submission of the inquiry report. However, an interim report has since been submitted and the committee has sought additional time for completing its final report, according to officials.

Meanwhile, a French technical team from POMA, associated with the cable-car system, was scheduled to brief the inquiry committee on the functioning and maintenance of the Gondola.

The inquiry recommendations are therefore part of the preliminary findings, while the final report of the government-appointed committee has not yet been made public. [KNT]