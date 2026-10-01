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Two Tankers Targeted by Projectiles in Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO
(MENAFN) Two tankers, one carrying crude oil and the other liquefied natural gas, were struck by unidentified projectiles while passing through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Wednesday.
In one warning, UKMTO said it had received a delayed report of an incident inside the strategic waterway. “A verified source has reported that a crude oil tanker has been struck on the port side by an unknown projectile,” the agency said.
A second warning described a delayed report that an LNG tanker was hit by an unknown projectile in the strait on the same day. UKMTO classified the incident as an “attack” and urged ships in the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.
The agency named neither vessel and gave no information on casualties, damage or where the projectile came from. It also withheld the destinations, cargoes, owners and flags of both ships. Authorities are investigating, UKMTO said.
No group has claimed responsibility. The strikes come as tensions between Iran and the US over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy and commodity supplies, remain high.
On Sunday, Iran's military said it had intercepted 19 vessels that tried to transit the strait outside a navigation route designated by Tehran over a two-day period.
The waterway has been a central sticking point in talks between Tehran and Washington, with each side holding a different position on who controls and manages shipping through it.
The dispute follows a war launched by the US and Israel against Iran in February. Iran responded with attacks on Israel and US targets in the region, and a ceasefire was reached in April.
Washington and Tehran later signed a June memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation in the strait, but implementation has stalled over disagreements about security in the waterway.
In one warning, UKMTO said it had received a delayed report of an incident inside the strategic waterway. “A verified source has reported that a crude oil tanker has been struck on the port side by an unknown projectile,” the agency said.
A second warning described a delayed report that an LNG tanker was hit by an unknown projectile in the strait on the same day. UKMTO classified the incident as an “attack” and urged ships in the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.
The agency named neither vessel and gave no information on casualties, damage or where the projectile came from. It also withheld the destinations, cargoes, owners and flags of both ships. Authorities are investigating, UKMTO said.
No group has claimed responsibility. The strikes come as tensions between Iran and the US over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy and commodity supplies, remain high.
On Sunday, Iran's military said it had intercepted 19 vessels that tried to transit the strait outside a navigation route designated by Tehran over a two-day period.
The waterway has been a central sticking point in talks between Tehran and Washington, with each side holding a different position on who controls and manages shipping through it.
The dispute follows a war launched by the US and Israel against Iran in February. Iran responded with attacks on Israel and US targets in the region, and a ceasefire was reached in April.
Washington and Tehran later signed a June memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation in the strait, but implementation has stalled over disagreements about security in the waterway.
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