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Anthem Draws On Behavioural Science For New“Healthy Influence”
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON-Healthcare communications consultancy Anthem, part of Resonant Group, has launched Healthy Influence, a proprietary methodology that applies behavioural science to healthcare communications and influence.
The new approach draws on research into social and behavioural science that focuses on attention, emotion and trust. Healthy Influence is designed to inform communications that grab attention, connect with people, and influence actions that create healthier lives, stronger organisations and better health systems.
“Healthy Influence is our way of getting health communications heard in today's world of content overload, where traditional thought leaders and organisations aren't always seen as the go-to sources of information,” said Yelly Forrester (pictured), Anthem's behavioural science lead.“That means taking a smarter look at how we tell our stories and earn people's attention.”
Healthy Influence was developed in response to the attention crisis in healthcare communications, based on the belief that“people are overwhelmed by information, headlines, opinions and endless scrolling. Whether they're patients, physicians, scientists or policymakers, there's more competition for their attention than ever before.
“At the same time, algorithms keep people in their echo chambers, misinformation competes against the truth and established experts and organisations struggle to earn attention and trust.
“In health, this has consequences. When the right information fails to connect, people can lose trust, ignore symptoms, delay treatment and miss out on better care. In the most extreme cases, lives can be lost.
Anthem will apply the Healthy Influence methodology across healthcare communications consultancy disciplines, including corporate, policy and product communications; influencer engagement; patient advocacy and engagement; medical communications; and public affairs.
According to David Youds, CEO of Resonant Group.“We must do better. The antidote to the attention and misinformation crisis is making credible health information impossible to ignore. That's what we're passionate about. Getting life-changing messages to the people who need them.”
The new approach draws on research into social and behavioural science that focuses on attention, emotion and trust. Healthy Influence is designed to inform communications that grab attention, connect with people, and influence actions that create healthier lives, stronger organisations and better health systems.
“Healthy Influence is our way of getting health communications heard in today's world of content overload, where traditional thought leaders and organisations aren't always seen as the go-to sources of information,” said Yelly Forrester (pictured), Anthem's behavioural science lead.“That means taking a smarter look at how we tell our stories and earn people's attention.”
Healthy Influence was developed in response to the attention crisis in healthcare communications, based on the belief that“people are overwhelmed by information, headlines, opinions and endless scrolling. Whether they're patients, physicians, scientists or policymakers, there's more competition for their attention than ever before.
“At the same time, algorithms keep people in their echo chambers, misinformation competes against the truth and established experts and organisations struggle to earn attention and trust.
“In health, this has consequences. When the right information fails to connect, people can lose trust, ignore symptoms, delay treatment and miss out on better care. In the most extreme cases, lives can be lost.
Anthem will apply the Healthy Influence methodology across healthcare communications consultancy disciplines, including corporate, policy and product communications; influencer engagement; patient advocacy and engagement; medical communications; and public affairs.
According to David Youds, CEO of Resonant Group.“We must do better. The antidote to the attention and misinformation crisis is making credible health information impossible to ignore. That's what we're passionate about. Getting life-changing messages to the people who need them.”
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