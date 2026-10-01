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Clarity Taps Bob Osmond To Lead North America
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Clarity Global has named veteran agency executive Bob Osmond managing partner, North America, as the firm looks to grow its US business.
Osmond starts today, leading Clarity's North American operation with responsibility for growth, client relationships, people and services. He also joins the UK-based agency's global leadership team, working with CEO Rachel Gilley on its international strategy.
Osmond succeeds Kristen Ingraham, who is leaving Clarity to pursue other projects.
Gilley told PRovoke Media that Clarity, which has "a handful" of employees in the US, plans to put greater emphasis on the market heading into 2027.
“I didn't need another account manager. I needed somebody who was going to help me not only grow this market, which is hugely important for us, but actually be part of our global leadership team,” she said.
Osmond brings three decades of agency and communications experience, including senior roles at Racepoint Global, Cohn & Wolfe, Ketchum and FleishmanHillard.
Osmond starts today, leading Clarity's North American operation with responsibility for growth, client relationships, people and services. He also joins the UK-based agency's global leadership team, working with CEO Rachel Gilley on its international strategy.
Osmond succeeds Kristen Ingraham, who is leaving Clarity to pursue other projects.
Gilley told PRovoke Media that Clarity, which has "a handful" of employees in the US, plans to put greater emphasis on the market heading into 2027.
“I didn't need another account manager. I needed somebody who was going to help me not only grow this market, which is hugely important for us, but actually be part of our global leadership team,” she said.
Osmond brings three decades of agency and communications experience, including senior roles at Racepoint Global, Cohn & Wolfe, Ketchum and FleishmanHillard.
Most recently, he launched FWD Strategies in December 2025, after leaving Racepoint Global, where he had been president and chief communications officer. FWD focused on communications consulting and executive coaching.
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