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Greece Encourages Universities to Expand Academic Cooperation with Israel
(MENAFN) Greece's Education Ministry has reportedly encouraged universities to develop academic and research partnerships with Israeli institutions through an initiative funded by Israel.
According to a ministry letter, Greek higher education institutions interested in participating were invited to work with Israeli universities on joint research projects, conferences and workshops, scholarship opportunities, and exchange programs involving students and academic staff.
The initiative, launched by Israel's Ministry of Regional Cooperation, has a budget of 6.5 million shekels (€2 million, or more than $2.2 million), according to the document.
The letter described Greece as a "partner country" and identified stronger research ties with Athens, along with broader cooperation across the Eastern Mediterranean, as strategic priorities for the Israeli ministry.
It also referred to a document from the Greek Embassy in Israel that supported expanding and, where possible, strengthening academic and research links between the two countries.
The embassy document highlighted the "strategic nature" of bilateral relations and pointed to the standing of Israeli universities, particularly in scientific fields, as a reason for developing closer academic cooperation.
According to a ministry letter, Greek higher education institutions interested in participating were invited to work with Israeli universities on joint research projects, conferences and workshops, scholarship opportunities, and exchange programs involving students and academic staff.
The initiative, launched by Israel's Ministry of Regional Cooperation, has a budget of 6.5 million shekels (€2 million, or more than $2.2 million), according to the document.
The letter described Greece as a "partner country" and identified stronger research ties with Athens, along with broader cooperation across the Eastern Mediterranean, as strategic priorities for the Israeli ministry.
It also referred to a document from the Greek Embassy in Israel that supported expanding and, where possible, strengthening academic and research links between the two countries.
The embassy document highlighted the "strategic nature" of bilateral relations and pointed to the standing of Israeli universities, particularly in scientific fields, as a reason for developing closer academic cooperation.
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