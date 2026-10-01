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US Lawmakers Seek Details on Venezuela Oil Agreement
(MENAFN) Senior members of the US House of Representatives are demanding greater transparency from the Trump administration over an agreement involving a major US stake in a private Venezuelan oil company and a broader energy arrangement with Venezuela.
The lawmakers are seeking detailed information about the financial structure, legal basis and foreign policy considerations behind the deal, according to reports published Wednesday.
A bipartisan congressional letter led by Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York questioned the administration’s transaction involving North American Blue Energy Partners. The letter described the arrangement as "a remarkable imitation of Maduro regime’s economic playbook."
The inquiry was addressed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, with lawmakers asking the administration to provide the full contract and explain how the agreement was negotiated with Delcy Rodriguez.
The lawmakers referred to Rodriguez as Venezuela’s unelected leader. They also stated that Rodriguez and President Nicolas Maduro lost Venezuela’s 2024 presidential election before US forces captured Maduro earlier this year.
Members of Congress said they had already attempted to obtain information about the agreement during a classified committee briefing held Sept. 14. However, they said the briefing did not provide the answers they were seeking, leading them to submit a formal request for the underlying agreement and additional documentation.
The dispute centers on an energy agreement announced in late August between the Trump administration and Rodriguez’s interim government. The deal involves plans to develop 17 oil fields containing an estimated 65 billion barrels of proven reserves.
The lawmakers are now seeking clarification on the terms of the arrangement, including the financial commitments involved, the legal authority supporting the transaction and its potential implications for US foreign policy toward Venezuela.
The lawmakers are seeking detailed information about the financial structure, legal basis and foreign policy considerations behind the deal, according to reports published Wednesday.
A bipartisan congressional letter led by Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York questioned the administration’s transaction involving North American Blue Energy Partners. The letter described the arrangement as "a remarkable imitation of Maduro regime’s economic playbook."
The inquiry was addressed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, with lawmakers asking the administration to provide the full contract and explain how the agreement was negotiated with Delcy Rodriguez.
The lawmakers referred to Rodriguez as Venezuela’s unelected leader. They also stated that Rodriguez and President Nicolas Maduro lost Venezuela’s 2024 presidential election before US forces captured Maduro earlier this year.
Members of Congress said they had already attempted to obtain information about the agreement during a classified committee briefing held Sept. 14. However, they said the briefing did not provide the answers they were seeking, leading them to submit a formal request for the underlying agreement and additional documentation.
The dispute centers on an energy agreement announced in late August between the Trump administration and Rodriguez’s interim government. The deal involves plans to develop 17 oil fields containing an estimated 65 billion barrels of proven reserves.
The lawmakers are now seeking clarification on the terms of the arrangement, including the financial commitments involved, the legal authority supporting the transaction and its potential implications for US foreign policy toward Venezuela.
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