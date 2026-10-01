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Iran Receives US Reply on Hormuz Proposal via Qatar
(MENAFN) Tehran has received Washington's answer to a proposal passed through Qatari mediators, government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said Wednesday, citing a state broadcaster.
According to Mohajerani, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is now in possession of the US response. She gave no details of its contents and did not say how Tehran would proceed.
Separately, President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran is doing everything in its power to secure the success of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, an Iranian news agency reported. He argued that laying out the benefits of the talks and what they have produced is a matter of transparency, not capitulation to Iran's adversaries.
Pezeshkian also insisted that Iran gave up none of its principles in any clause of the Islamabad memorandum. He called the agreement “a source of pride” and “a decisive and highly influential document” in the history of developments involving Iran.
The announcements follow remarks by Araghchi on Monday that Qatari mediators would carry new ideas, worked out with Tehran, to Washington on how to satisfy Iran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. He said he expected the US reply to be relayed to Iran once those consultations were complete.
Tehran has listed its conditions as an end to US military and economic pressure, the release of frozen or restricted Iranian assets, and agreement on a safe shipping route. It delivered them to Washington via Qatar in a two-hour exchange on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last week.
Iran continues to restrict traffic through the Strait of Hormuz while pressing the US to honor its obligations under a June memorandum of understanding. Tehran maintains the waterway will not fully reopen until its conditions are met and US commitments are carried out.
The standoff traces back to February, when the US and Israel launched a war against Iran. Iran retaliated with strikes on Israel and US targets in the region, and a ceasefire took hold in April.
Washington and Tehran subsequently signed the June memorandum on freedom of navigation in the strategic strait, but implementation has stalled amid disputes over security in the waterway.
According to Mohajerani, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is now in possession of the US response. She gave no details of its contents and did not say how Tehran would proceed.
Separately, President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran is doing everything in its power to secure the success of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, an Iranian news agency reported. He argued that laying out the benefits of the talks and what they have produced is a matter of transparency, not capitulation to Iran's adversaries.
Pezeshkian also insisted that Iran gave up none of its principles in any clause of the Islamabad memorandum. He called the agreement “a source of pride” and “a decisive and highly influential document” in the history of developments involving Iran.
The announcements follow remarks by Araghchi on Monday that Qatari mediators would carry new ideas, worked out with Tehran, to Washington on how to satisfy Iran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. He said he expected the US reply to be relayed to Iran once those consultations were complete.
Tehran has listed its conditions as an end to US military and economic pressure, the release of frozen or restricted Iranian assets, and agreement on a safe shipping route. It delivered them to Washington via Qatar in a two-hour exchange on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last week.
Iran continues to restrict traffic through the Strait of Hormuz while pressing the US to honor its obligations under a June memorandum of understanding. Tehran maintains the waterway will not fully reopen until its conditions are met and US commitments are carried out.
The standoff traces back to February, when the US and Israel launched a war against Iran. Iran retaliated with strikes on Israel and US targets in the region, and a ceasefire took hold in April.
Washington and Tehran subsequently signed the June memorandum on freedom of navigation in the strategic strait, but implementation has stalled amid disputes over security in the waterway.
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