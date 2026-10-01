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UK Premier Confirms Possible Iranian Role in Suspected RAF Plot
(MENAFN) UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Wednesday there is a "strong indication" that Iran was involved in a suspected terror plot near the Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford base in South West England.
"There is indeed a strong indication that Iran played a part," Andy Burnham confirmed in an interview.
He stressed, however, that the investigation remains ongoing and that authorities are still examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"This remains, though, a complex and very serious police investigation. So I can't say any more at this stage."
Five men from London, aged between 23 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism and explosives-related offenses.
The incident began after a farmer found three vans blocking a road close to the RAF facility in Gloucestershire at about 1.30 am local time (0030GMT).
Authorities later learned that one of the suspects had contacted them roughly an hour before the incident, according to reports.
The prime minister said the response to the case has "consumed quite a considerable amount of my time" over the past several days. He also said he "wouldn't hesitate" to recall parliament if circumstances required it.
"There is indeed a strong indication that Iran played a part," Andy Burnham confirmed in an interview.
He stressed, however, that the investigation remains ongoing and that authorities are still examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"This remains, though, a complex and very serious police investigation. So I can't say any more at this stage."
Five men from London, aged between 23 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism and explosives-related offenses.
The incident began after a farmer found three vans blocking a road close to the RAF facility in Gloucestershire at about 1.30 am local time (0030GMT).
Authorities later learned that one of the suspects had contacted them roughly an hour before the incident, according to reports.
The prime minister said the response to the case has "consumed quite a considerable amount of my time" over the past several days. He also said he "wouldn't hesitate" to recall parliament if circumstances required it.
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