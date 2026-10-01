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Voices Gain Publicity Rights in Japan's First AI Cloning Ruling
(MENAFN) A Japanese court ruled Wednesday that voices are protected by publicity rights, comparable to portrait rights, in the country's first decision of its kind involving artificial intelligence (AI) voice cloning, local media reported.
The Tokyo District Court issued the ruling in a lawsuit brought by prominent voice actor Kenjiro Tsuda, according to Tokyo-based media.
The court nonetheless rejected Tsuda's request that the operator of TikTok remove videos narrated with an AI-generated voice he said resembled his own.
Tsuda is best known as the voice of Kento Nanami in the anime "Jujutsu Kaisen."
Japan currently has no clear legislation governing voice rights. However, the Justice Ministry recently issued guidelines indicating that posting videos on social media with voices resembling real people, and earning revenue from them, may amount to a rights violation.
Tsuda sued after an anonymous poster uploaded 188 videos on urban myths, the occult and trivia between July 2024 and Sept. 2025, all narrated in a voice similar to his. The account was deleted in June this year.
An analysis found strong similarities between Tsuda's voice and the AI-generated one, which the plaintiff said misled viewers.
The operator of TikTok argued the narration used a "standard male voice" and would not be mistaken for Tsuda. The poster said the AI had been trained on a friend's voice.
The Tokyo District Court issued the ruling in a lawsuit brought by prominent voice actor Kenjiro Tsuda, according to Tokyo-based media.
The court nonetheless rejected Tsuda's request that the operator of TikTok remove videos narrated with an AI-generated voice he said resembled his own.
Tsuda is best known as the voice of Kento Nanami in the anime "Jujutsu Kaisen."
Japan currently has no clear legislation governing voice rights. However, the Justice Ministry recently issued guidelines indicating that posting videos on social media with voices resembling real people, and earning revenue from them, may amount to a rights violation.
Tsuda sued after an anonymous poster uploaded 188 videos on urban myths, the occult and trivia between July 2024 and Sept. 2025, all narrated in a voice similar to his. The account was deleted in June this year.
An analysis found strong similarities between Tsuda's voice and the AI-generated one, which the plaintiff said misled viewers.
The operator of TikTok argued the narration used a "standard male voice" and would not be mistaken for Tsuda. The poster said the AI had been trained on a friend's voice.
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