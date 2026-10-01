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Yemeni Army Reports Airstrikes on Houthi Positions in Taiz
(MENAFN) The Yemeni army said Thursday that its aircraft carried out six airstrikes against Houthi positions in Taiz province in southwestern Yemen as clashes continued across several areas.
According to a military statement, the strikes focused on positions in the Al-Akboush area and Hayfan district, both located southeast of Taiz. The army also reported heavy ground fighting in several locations, including Bani Bakari in Jabal Habashi district and Himyar in Maqbanah district in western Taiz.
Fighting was also reported along the Al-Aqroud front in the southeastern part of the province, with government forces engaging Houthi fighters on multiple fronts.
The army said the clashes resulted in casualties among the Houthi ranks as well as the destruction or loss of military equipment. It did not provide specific figures for those killed or wounded or details on the equipment reportedly lost.
The latest developments come as hostilities between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis have intensified across several parts of the country. The escalation has involved both air operations and ground battles as government forces seek to pressure Houthi positions on multiple fronts.
On Wednesday, the Yemeni army said its forces had conducted 468 operations against Houthi fighters and military equipment across three fronts in central and southwestern Yemen. The army claimed that hundreds of Houthi fighters had been killed or wounded during those operations, although the group did not immediately issue a response to the claims.
The renewed fighting forms part of a broader military escalation that began in early July. The Yemeni army has described the current wave of hostilities as the most significant escalation since the relative period of calm that followed the April 2022 truce.
Yemen has remained embroiled in a prolonged conflict since the Houthis seized control of Sanaa along with several provinces in 2014. The developments prompted a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
The conflict has since produced repeated periods of fighting, temporary de-escalation and renewed military activity, leaving several fronts active across the country.
According to a military statement, the strikes focused on positions in the Al-Akboush area and Hayfan district, both located southeast of Taiz. The army also reported heavy ground fighting in several locations, including Bani Bakari in Jabal Habashi district and Himyar in Maqbanah district in western Taiz.
Fighting was also reported along the Al-Aqroud front in the southeastern part of the province, with government forces engaging Houthi fighters on multiple fronts.
The army said the clashes resulted in casualties among the Houthi ranks as well as the destruction or loss of military equipment. It did not provide specific figures for those killed or wounded or details on the equipment reportedly lost.
The latest developments come as hostilities between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis have intensified across several parts of the country. The escalation has involved both air operations and ground battles as government forces seek to pressure Houthi positions on multiple fronts.
On Wednesday, the Yemeni army said its forces had conducted 468 operations against Houthi fighters and military equipment across three fronts in central and southwestern Yemen. The army claimed that hundreds of Houthi fighters had been killed or wounded during those operations, although the group did not immediately issue a response to the claims.
The renewed fighting forms part of a broader military escalation that began in early July. The Yemeni army has described the current wave of hostilities as the most significant escalation since the relative period of calm that followed the April 2022 truce.
Yemen has remained embroiled in a prolonged conflict since the Houthis seized control of Sanaa along with several provinces in 2014. The developments prompted a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
The conflict has since produced repeated periods of fighting, temporary de-escalation and renewed military activity, leaving several fronts active across the country.
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