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Moscow Rejects Claims of Russian Threat to Europe
(MENAFN) Russia on Wednesday accused European countries of invoking what it described as a Russian threat to support increased defense spending, while denying that Moscow is preparing to attack Europe.
In a statement, the Russian Embassy in Dublin dismissed allegations that Russia intends to carry out a military invasion of Europe or intensify an alleged hybrid campaign targeting European states.
“The slogan of ‘Russian threat’ is being recycled in the Western media on a daily basis,” the embassy said in a statement shared on US social media platform X.
The embassy alleged that European governments were using the claims to support higher military budgets, promote the “overall militarization of Europe,” and secure additional financial, military and political backing for Ukraine.
It also said there was no evidence supporting warnings of an “imminent Russian invasion.”
“Moscow’s position on the security situation in Europe has always been consistent and confirmed yet again by President (Vladimir) Putin on September 25 – we have no plans, no reasons and, most importantly, no real motives for aggravating situation with Europe,” it said.
The embassy also addressed Gallant Boar 2026, a joint military exercise involving Lithuania, Poland and France, claiming that the drills were “specifically aimed” at Russia’s Kaliningrad region along the Baltic Sea.
“There has been information that NATO is preparing air and naval blockade of Kaliningrad and Kaliningrad region,” it said.
In a statement, the Russian Embassy in Dublin dismissed allegations that Russia intends to carry out a military invasion of Europe or intensify an alleged hybrid campaign targeting European states.
“The slogan of ‘Russian threat’ is being recycled in the Western media on a daily basis,” the embassy said in a statement shared on US social media platform X.
The embassy alleged that European governments were using the claims to support higher military budgets, promote the “overall militarization of Europe,” and secure additional financial, military and political backing for Ukraine.
It also said there was no evidence supporting warnings of an “imminent Russian invasion.”
“Moscow’s position on the security situation in Europe has always been consistent and confirmed yet again by President (Vladimir) Putin on September 25 – we have no plans, no reasons and, most importantly, no real motives for aggravating situation with Europe,” it said.
The embassy also addressed Gallant Boar 2026, a joint military exercise involving Lithuania, Poland and France, claiming that the drills were “specifically aimed” at Russia’s Kaliningrad region along the Baltic Sea.
“There has been information that NATO is preparing air and naval blockade of Kaliningrad and Kaliningrad region,” it said.
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