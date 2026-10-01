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Belgium Expands Air Defense with Major NASAMS Purchase
(MENAFN) Belgium has placed an order for the Norwegian-made NASAMS air defense system under a contract valued at €918 million ($1 billion), according to reports.
The agreement was signed with the Dutch Armed Forces Procurement Authority, which is acquiring the system on behalf of Belgium. The Belgian Air Force will operate the equipment as its final user.
“With the purchase of NASAMS, Belgium will obtain robust national air defense coverage and, at the same time, contribute to greater European security,” Norwegian defense company Kongsberg President and CEO Eirik Lie said.
To speed up the establishment of its initial air defense capability, Belgium plans to temporarily lease a NASAMS system beginning in 2027.
NASAMS is designed to protect against short- and medium-range aerial threats, including aircraft, helicopters and cruise missiles.
Belgium and the Netherlands are also working together to acquire further air defense capabilities, including SkyRanger-30 systems and advanced radar technology.
The wider procurement package, which also includes munitions, is expected to reach about €3.1 billion.
The agreement was signed with the Dutch Armed Forces Procurement Authority, which is acquiring the system on behalf of Belgium. The Belgian Air Force will operate the equipment as its final user.
“With the purchase of NASAMS, Belgium will obtain robust national air defense coverage and, at the same time, contribute to greater European security,” Norwegian defense company Kongsberg President and CEO Eirik Lie said.
To speed up the establishment of its initial air defense capability, Belgium plans to temporarily lease a NASAMS system beginning in 2027.
NASAMS is designed to protect against short- and medium-range aerial threats, including aircraft, helicopters and cruise missiles.
Belgium and the Netherlands are also working together to acquire further air defense capabilities, including SkyRanger-30 systems and advanced radar technology.
The wider procurement package, which also includes munitions, is expected to reach about €3.1 billion.
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