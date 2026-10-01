AI Could Cut Bank Costs But Also Pressure Deposits And Lending Margins

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Artificial intelligence is creating a new opportunity for banks to reduce operating costs and automate financial services, but the same technology could eventually put pressure on some of the revenue streams that have traditionally supported the banking industry.

Major lenders are already integrating AI into areas including customer service, fraud detection, anti-money-laundering checks, credit analysis and software development. Bank of America has estimated that its AI initiatives could generate around $800 million in annual cost savings and revenue gains, while France's Société Générale has identified up to €600 million in potential annual AI savings.

For investors, the development creates a more complicated picture than simply treating AI as a cost-cutting technology.

Efficiency Gains Could Support Bank Earnings

Banks operate large workforces and extensive technology infrastructure, giving them significant opportunities to automate repetitive tasks.

AI systems can reduce the time required for customer-service interactions, software development and certain compliance functions. They can also assist employees with analyzing loans, detecting potentially fraudulent activity and reviewing large volumes of financial information.

The potential savings are substantial. UBS analysts estimate that highly digitized Nordic banks could eventually reduce existing cash expenses by between 15% and 18%, although additional technology spending could absorb a portion of those gains.

For listed banks, the ability to convert those productivity improvements into lower operating costs could become an important factor in earnings growth.

However, the financial impact will depend on how much of the efficiency benefit banks retain.

Competitive pressure could force lenders to pass some savings to customers through lower fees or cheaper loans, limiting the direct benefit to shareholders.

AI Could Change How Customers Manage Deposits

A potentially larger challenge could emerge on the deposit side of banking.

AI-powered financial agents could allow customers to automatically compare savings rates, money-market products and other alternatives before deciding where to keep their cash.

That could make deposits more mobile and increase competition for funding.

Banks currently benefit from large amounts of customer cash sitting in low-yield checking and savings accounts. If AI tools make it easier for customers to identify higher-yield alternatives, lenders could face greater pressure to increase the rates they pay on deposits.

The effect could be particularly important because deposits remain a major source of funding for banks.

According to figures cited by Reuters, U.S. banks covered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. pay an average of about 0.1% on checking accounts and 0.4% on savings accounts, compared with rates of around 3% to 5% offered by some fintech companies.

If AI agents make those differences easier for consumers to identify and act on, banks could see a gradual shift toward more expensive funding.

Net Interest Margins Face Another Test

The deposit challenge could eventually feed into net interest margins, one of the key measures investors use when assessing bank profitability.

If banks have to pay more to retain deposits while competition keeps pressure on lending rates, the difference between what lenders earn on assets and what they pay for funding could narrow.

European banks have already benefited from higher net interest margins since the interest-rate cycle changed after 2021. Reuters cited data showing that average European bank net interest margins had risen to about 1.63%.

AI could therefore arrive at a time when investors are already considering how sustainable those margins will be as monetary conditions evolve.

The technology could also affect wealth management and insurance. AI-powered financial tools could provide portfolio allocation, tax planning and other services at lower costs, potentially increasing competition for fee-based revenue.

Investors Watch Whether Banks Keep the Benefits

The impact of AI on banks is therefore likely to extend beyond workforce productivity.

For lenders, the immediate opportunity is to reduce costs and automate processes. The longer-term question is whether those savings can translate into stronger profitability or whether competition forces banks to pass much of the benefit to customers.

At the same time, AI-powered financial agents could give consumers greater control over their money, potentially making deposits more sensitive to differences in interest rates and fees.

Bank valuations currently do not appear to price in a dramatic collapse in profitability. U.S. banks trade at roughly 12 times forward earnings, while European banks trade at around 10 times, according to figures cited by Reuters.

As AI adoption accelerates, investors will therefore be watching both sides of the equation: how much banks can save through automation and how much competitive pressure the technology creates across deposits, lending, wealth management and other financial services.