Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Forecasts Growth From $9.15B (2026) To $13.65B By 2031, Profiling Alfa Laval, Veolia, Aquatech & GEA Group

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market by Process, Capacity, Application, System, End-use industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems market is projected to grow from USD 9.15 billion in 2026 to USD 13.65 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 8.3% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by stringent environmental regulations, rising water scarcity, industrial water reuse requirements, and growing investment in advanced wastewater treatment infrastructure.

Hybrid ZLD systems are expected to generate significant growth opportunities because of their ability to improve water recovery while reducing energy consumption and operating costs. These systems integrate membrane technologies, including reverse osmosis, with thermal processes such as evaporation and crystallization. The combined configuration reduces the energy demand placed on thermal units, improves operating performance, and supports corporate carbon-reduction and sustainability objectives.

Industrial users in power generation, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and electronics are increasingly adopting hybrid ZLD solutions to comply with discharge regulations and accommodate changing wastewater compositions. Flexible deployment options and advances in energy-efficient, modular technologies are expected to strengthen adoption across both established and emerging industrial markets.

Pharmaceuticals Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing End-Use Industry

The pharmaceutical industry is projected to be the fastest-growing ZLD systems market segment by value through 2031. Pharmaceutical manufacturing generates high-strength wastewater containing active pharmaceutical ingredients, solvents, and organic compounds. Regulatory scrutiny of effluent discharge, antibiotic pollution, and chemical contamination is encouraging manufacturers to invest in advanced wastewater treatment and ZLD technologies.

Demand is also increasing as pharmaceutical production capacity expands across Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Companies are prioritizing water reuse, sustainability, and regulatory compliance while investing in sophisticated ZLD systems capable of delivering high water-recovery rates. Complex wastewater characteristics, testing requirements, and treatment processes further increase the value of advanced systems for pharmaceutical facilities.

Filtration to Record the Second-Fastest Process Growth

Filtration is forecast to be the second-fastest-growing ZLD process segment by value. Ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and reverse osmosis remove suspended solids, dissolved salts, and other contaminants before wastewater enters thermal evaporation processes. Effective filtration reduces scaling, fouling, and energy consumption in evaporators and crystallizers, improving plant reliability and lowering downstream treatment costs.

Investment in advanced membrane systems is rising as regulatory requirements increasingly emphasize complete water reclamation and zero facility discharge. Developments in membrane durability, automation, and anti-fouling capabilities are strengthening long-term economic performance. Adoption across power generation, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and electronics is expected to drive continued expansion of the filtration segment.

Middle East & Africa Emerges as the Second-Fastest-Growing Regional Market

The Middle East & Africa is projected to be the second-fastest-growing ZLD systems market by value, supported by industrial expansion and severe freshwater scarcity. Investments in oil and gas, petrochemicals, mining, and power generation are creating strong demand for industrial water recycling and waste-management systems.

Governments across the region are introducing stricter environmental requirements and supporting water-recycling initiatives intended to reduce dependence on desalination and groundwater extraction. Gulf countries are contributing significantly through infrastructure development and industrial growth programs. Large-scale ZLD installations can also deliver substantial financial returns in water-constrained industrial environments, reinforcing the region's position as a major development market.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles leading ZLD systems market participants and evaluates their business portfolios, solutions, services, strategies, contracts, partnerships, agreements, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments. Prominent companies covered include:



Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Aquarion AG (Switzerland)

Veolia (France)

Aquatech (US)

GEA Group (Germany)

Praj Industries (India)

H2O GmbH (Germany)

Thermax Limited (India)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) Andritz (Austria)

The competitive assessment also examines market shares, growth strategies, service offerings, investments, untapped geographies, and startup activity across the ZLD systems ecosystem.

Research Scope and Market Segmentation

The ZLD systems market research covers the following segments:



Process: Pre-treatment, filtration, and evaporation/crystallization

Capacity: Small-scale, medium-scale, and large-scale systems

Application: Brine disposal, chemical waste, food and beverage waste, electronics, and other applications

System: Conventional ZLD systems and hybrid ZLD systems

End-use industry: Energy and power, chemicals and petrochemicals, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, textiles, semiconductors and electronics, and other industries Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

The analysis addresses major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Key drivers include stringent environmental regulations and discharge standards, rising water scarcity, and increasing industrial water reuse requirements. Restraints include high capital and operating costs, complex system design, and maintenance requirements.

Market opportunities include advances in energy-efficient and modular ZLD solutions, along with accelerating industrial expansion in emerging economies. Challenges include high energy consumption, carbon-footprint concerns, limited technical expertise, and shortages of skilled personnel. The report also provides insights into upcoming technologies, research and development activities, service launches, regional market development, diversification strategies, recent investments, and competitive positioning.

Primary Research Validation

The market findings were validated through interviews with industry experts worldwide. Respondents were divided by company type as Tier 1 at 60%, Tier 2 at 20%, and Tier 3 at 20%. By designation, the interview base comprised C-level executives at 33%, directors at 33%, and managers at 34%.

Regional participation consisted of Asia Pacific at 35%, North America at 30%, Europe at 20%, South America at 10%, and Middle East & Africa at 5%.

Strategic Value for Market Participants

The report provides revenue estimates for the overall ZLD systems market and its subsegments, helping established participants and new entrants evaluate market potential. Stakeholders can use the findings to assess the competitive landscape, identify growth opportunities, improve market positioning, and develop go-to-market strategies.

Detailed analysis of technology innovation, regional expansion, service diversification, competitive activity, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities supports strategic planning across the global ZLD systems industry.



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