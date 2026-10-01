Global Seamless Steel Tube And Pipe Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2031 Energy Transition And Infrastructure Investment Drive 4% To 6% CAGR Opportunities

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Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Market Analysis, Trends, and Industry Forecast" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global seamless steel tube and pipe market is expanding steadily as energy producers, infrastructure developers and industrial manufacturers increase demand for high-performance tubular products. Seamless steel pipes are manufactured without welded seams, providing uniform structural integrity under extreme pressure, thermal stress, mechanical loads and corrosive operating conditions. Key materials include carbon steel, alloy steel and stainless steel, selected according to application-specific mechanical and environmental requirements.

Global seamless steel tube and pipe market value is projected to reach approximately 130 billion USD to 140 billion USD by 2026. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 4% to 6% through 2031, supported by industrialization, energy demand, infrastructure modernization and strict safety standards in high-risk industries. Continued investment in oil and gas production, petrochemical processing, power generation, water treatment and low-carbon energy infrastructure will remain central to market development.

Iron ore is the principal upstream raw material, with approximately 98% of mined iron ore used in steelmaking. Global resources are estimated to exceed 800 billion tons, including more than 230 billion tons of iron content. Australia and Brazil account for substantial shares of global exports, while China, India, the United States and Russia are also major participants in the mining and steel production ecosystem. Seamless pipe manufacturers remain exposed to iron ore prices, alloy costs, shipping rates and international trade policies.

Regional Seamless Steel Pipe Market Trends



Asia-Pacific - Estimated CAGR: 5% - 7%: Asia-Pacific leads global production and consumption, driven by urbanization, industrial expansion and major infrastructure investment. China supports demand through petrochemical, power generation and water transportation projects, while India continues to expand oil and gas exploration and urban infrastructure. Japan and South Korea generate demand from shipbuilding and automotive manufacturing. Taiwan, China, contributes specialized high-alloy products for electronics and chemical processing.

North America - Estimated CAGR: 3% - 5%: Regional demand is closely connected to shale gas, tight oil and high-pressure drilling activity in the United States. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) remain a major product category. Infrastructure replacement, petrochemical investment and upgrades to water and gas distribution networks also support market growth in the United States and Canada.

Europe - Estimated CAGR: 2% - 4%: Europe is a mature, value-focused market emphasizing premium seamless tubes for hydrogen transportation, Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS), chemical processing and power generation. Demand is shifting toward stainless steel, duplex alloys and hydrogen-embrittlement-resistant materials that comply with stringent environmental and safety requirements.

Middle East and Africa - Estimated CAGR: 4% - 6%: Upstream exploration, offshore drilling, refinery development and sour gas production drive demand across the Gulf Cooperation Council. Corrosion-resistant alloy (CRA) seamless pipes are increasingly required for reservoirs with high hydrogen sulfide content. Desalination investment also creates opportunities for stainless steel seamless tubes capable of operating in highly saline environments. South America - Estimated CAGR: 3% - 5%: Brazil's pre-salt deepwater projects lead regional demand for ultra-high-strength seamless pipe. Mining operations in Brazil, Chile and Peru also require durable tubular products for slurry transportation and heavy industrial applications.

Application and Product Demand

Oil and gas remains the largest application segment. Seamless products are used for drilling, casing, production tubing and hydrocarbon transmission. Exploration in deeper waters and high-pressure, high-temperature reservoirs is increasing demand for high-strength, low-alloy steel, CRA grades, premium connections and thick-walled tubular products.

Chemical and petrochemical facilities depend on stainless steel, duplex and super-duplex seamless pipes for resistance to aggressive media, elevated temperatures and stress corrosion cracking. In conventional and nuclear power generation, seamless tubes are used in boilers, superheaters, reheaters, coolant systems and steam generators. Advanced grades such as P91 and P92 support higher operating temperatures and improved plant efficiency.

Additional demand comes from shipbuilding, automotive manufacturing, construction and water treatment. LNG carriers require cryogenic-grade seamless pipes, while automotive manufacturers use thin-wall, ultra-high-strength tubes in drive shafts, steering systems and hydraulic cylinders. Construction projects utilize large-diameter seamless products for piling, structural frames and load-bearing columns. Desalination and municipal water projects are accelerating adoption of austenitic and duplex stainless steel pipes for corrosion resistance and operational reliability.

Seamless Steel Pipe Value Chain

The upstream value chain includes iron ore extraction and the sourcing of chromium, nickel, molybdenum and manganese. These materials are refined into steel billets for seamless pipe production. Midstream manufacturing uses rotary piercing or extrusion, followed by rolling, sizing, heat treatment, cold-drawing, threading, coating and non-destructive testing. Downstream distribution involves stockists, master distributors, direct supply contracts and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction contractors serving complex industrial projects worldwide.

Competitive Landscape

The seamless steel tube and pipe market includes vertically integrated steel groups, specialized OCTG manufacturers and high-alloy tubular producers. Major integrated participants include Nippon Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal SA, JFE Steel Corporation, United States Steel Corporation and China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited.

Tenaris SA, Vallourec SA, TMK Group and Interpipe Inc. maintain strong positions in energy-sector tubular products, including premium threading and advanced alloy solutions. High-alloy and stainless steel specialists include Alleima AB, Outokumpu Oyj, Tubacex SA, Mannesmann Stainless Tubes GmbH, H Butting GmbH & Co. KG and Kobe Special Tube Co. Ltd. Alleima AB was formed following the separation of Sandvik Materials Technology from Sandvik and its Nasdaq Stockholm listing on October 3, 2022.

Asian market participants include CITIC Pacific Special Steel Group Co Ltd, Changzhou Shengtak Machinery Co. Ltd, Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co. Ltd, Jiangsu Wujin Stainless Steel Pipe Group Co. Ltd, Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Co Ltd, Tsingshan Holding Group Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Jiuli Hi-Tech Metals Co. Ltd and Jiangsu Changbao Steeltube Co. Ltd. India-based ISMT Limited and Shalco Industries Pvt Ltd, along with Walsin Lihwa Corporation in Taiwan, China, further strengthen the regional supply base.

Growth Opportunities



Energy transition: Hydrogen transportation, storage and refueling infrastructure requires specialized materials resistant to hydrogen embrittlement. CCUS networks will also create demand for seamless pipelines capable of transporting pressurized carbon dioxide.

Infrastructure modernization: Replacement of aging water, gas and energy networks in North America and Western Europe presents a long-term opportunity for corrosion-resistant seamless steel pipes.

Extreme-environment exploration: Deepwater, Arctic and high-pressure drilling projects require premium OCTG products capable of withstanding hydrostatic pressure, corrosive gases and complex mechanical loads. Advanced alloys: Growing use of duplex, super-duplex, high-nickel and CRA materials offers attractive opportunities in chemical processing, nuclear power, desalination and offshore energy.

Market Challenges

Raw material volatility remains a major operational risk, particularly for iron ore, nickel, chromium and molybdenum. Supply disruptions, geopolitical instability, freight costs and commodity-market speculation can affect production expenses and manufacturer margins.

Decarbonization requirements are also reshaping the competitive environment. The European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and similar policies increase pressure on producers to reduce emissions. Transitioning from blast furnace/basic oxygen furnace (BF-BOF) production to electric arc furnace (EAF) routes powered by lower-carbon energy requires substantial capital investment.

Trade protectionism creates further complexity through anti-dumping duties, countervailing measures and import quotas. Successful seamless steel tube and pipe manufacturers will need diversified sourcing, regional production strategies, advanced metallurgical capabilities and responsive distribution networks to compete effectively as global demand shifts toward safer, stronger and lower-carbon industrial infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Market Overview

2.1 Product Definition and Specifications

2.2 Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe

2.2.2 Alloy Steel Seamless Pipe

2.2.3 Stainless Steel Seamless Pipe

Chapter 3 Global Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Market Status and Forecast

3.1 Global Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Capacity, Production and Capacity Utilization Rate (2021-2031)

3.2 Global Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Consumption (2021-2031)

3.3 Global Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Market Size (2021-2031)

Chapter 4 Global Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Competitive Landscape

4.1 Global Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Capacity and Production by Key Players (2021-2026)

4.2 Global Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Revenue by Key Players (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Market Share and Concentration Rate

Chapter 5 Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Regional Analysis

5.1 Global Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Market by Region

5.2 North America (United States, Canada)

5.3 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan (China))

5.5 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

5.6 Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa)

Chapter 6 Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Market Analysis by Type

6.1 Global Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Production by Type (2021-2031)

6.2 Global Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Revenue and Market Size by Type (2021-2031)

6.3 Global Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Price Trends by Type (2021-2031)

Chapter 7 Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Market Analysis by Application

7.1 Global Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Consumption by Application (2021-2031)

7.2 Oil & Gas

7.3 Chemical

7.4 Nuclear Power

7.5 Electric Power

7.6 Ship

7.7 Automotive

7.8 Building

7.9 Water Treatment

7.10 Others

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Process and Technology Analysis

8.1 Hot Rolling Process Analysis

8.2 Cold Drawing and Cold Rolling Process Analysis

8.3 Key Technological Developments and Trends

8.4 Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Patent Analysis

Chapter 9 Industry Chain and Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Upstream Raw Material Analysis

9.2 Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Midstream Manufacturing Analysis

9.3 Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Downstream Customers Analysis

Chapter 10 Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Import and Export Analysis

10.1 Global Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Import Trends (2021-2031)

10.2 Global Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Export Trends (2021-2031)

Chapter 11 Geopolitical Impact Analysis

11.1 Impact on Global Macro Economy

11.2 Impact on Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe Industry

Chapter 12 Key Enterprise Profiles

Each enterprise profile covers company introduction, SWOT analysis, Seamless Steel Tube & Pipe business data, R&D investment and marketing strategy.

12.1 Nippon Steel Corporation

12.2 ArcelorMittal SA

12.3 JFE Steel Corporation

12.4 Tenaris SA

12.5 Tubacex SA

12.6 Alleima AB

12.7 Outokumpu Oyj

12.8 Vallourec SA

12.9 ISMT Limited

12.10 Shalco Industries Pvt Ltd

12.11 Mannesmann Stainless Tubes GmbH

12.12 H Butting GmbH & Co. KG

12.13 Kobe Special Tube Co. Ltd

12.14 Walsin Lihwa Corporation

12.15 Zhejiang Jiuli Hi-Tech Metals Co. Ltd

12.16 Jiangsu Wujin Stainless Steel Pipe Group Co. Ltd

12.17 Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co. Ltd

12.18 Jiangsu Zhongxing Energy Equipment Co. Ltd

12.19 Huadi Steel Group Co. Ltd

12.20 CITIC Pacific Special Steel Group Co Ltd

12.21 TMK Group

12.22 Interpipe Inc.

12.23 United States Steel Corporation

12.24 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Co Ltd

12.25 Changzhou Shengtak Machinery Co. Ltd (STK)

12.26 Jiangsu Changbao Steeltube Co. Ltd

12.27 China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

12.28 Zhejiang Baofeng Steel Group Co. Ltd

12.29 Winner Stainless Steel Co. Ltd

12.30 Tsingshan Holding Group Co. Ltd

12.31 Zhejiang Zhongda United Steel Pipe Co. Ltd

12.32 Zhejiang Fonye Group Co. Ltd

Chapter 13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Market Drivers

13.2 Market Restraints

13.3 Market Opportunities

13.4 Industry Trends

List of Tables [42]

List of Figures [38]

Companies Featured



Nippon Steel Corporation

ArcelorMittal SA

JFE Steel Corporation

Tenaris SA

Tubacex SA

Alleima AB

Outokumpu Oyj

Vallourec SA

ISMT Limited

Shalco Industries Pvt Ltd

Mannesmann Stainless Tubes GmbH

H Butting GmbH & Co. KG

Kobe Special Tube Co. Ltd

Walsin Lihwa Corporation

Zhejiang Jiuli Hi-Tech Metals Co. Ltd

Jiangsu Wujin Stainless Steel Pipe Group Co. Ltd

Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co. Ltd

Jiangsu Zhongxing Energy Equipment Co. Ltd

Huadi Steel Group Co. Ltd

CITIC Pacific Special Steel Group Co Ltd

TMK Group

Interpipe Inc.

United States Steel Corporation

Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Co Ltd

Changzhou Shengtak Machinery Co. Ltd (STK)

Jiangsu Changbao Steeltube Co. Ltd

China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

Zhejiang Baofeng Steel Group Co. Ltd

Winner Stainless Steel Co. Ltd

Tsingshan Holding Group Co. Ltd

Zhejiang Zhongda United Steel Pipe Co. Ltd Zhejiang Fonye Group Co. Ltd

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