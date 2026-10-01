Global Power And Control Cable Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026 To 2034 6.6% CAGR Driven By Grid Modernization And Renewable Energy Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maximize ROI through high-voltage, smart and sustainable cables, capacity expansion, utility partnerships, and targeted growth in emerging infrastructure markets

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Power and Control Cable Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2026 To 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The power and control cable market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by rising investment in power transmission and distribution infrastructure, renewable energy installations, industrial automation, smart cities, data centers and large-scale construction projects. Grid modernization, urbanization and electrification programs are also increasing demand for reliable, high-performance cable systems across residential, commercial, industrial and utility applications.

Market Drivers

Government agencies and utilities are investing in grid expansion, electricity access and transmission capacity, particularly in emerging economies. These initiatives are generating demand for low, medium and high voltage power cables. Solar farms, wind projects and cross-border interconnections require extensive cabling for connectivity and power evacuation, further strengthening the market outlook.

Demand for control cables is increasing as manufacturers adopt automation, robotics, instrumentation and digital process control. Infrastructure developments such as metro rail networks, airports, smart cities and data centers also require durable power and control cable solutions. Safety regulations and sustainability objectives are accelerating the adoption of fire-resistant, halogen-free and environmentally responsible cable materials.

Market Restraints

Volatility in copper and aluminum prices can significantly affect cable manufacturing costs and product pricing. High installation, testing and maintenance expenses may restrict the adoption of high voltage systems in cost-sensitive markets. Manufacturers must also comply with stringent safety, environmental and performance standards across different jurisdictions.

Supply chain disruption and limited raw material availability can affect production schedules and delivery timelines. Underground and submarine cable projects also involve technical challenges, including complex installation, fault detection and repair requirements.

Power and Control Cable Market Trends

High voltage and extra-high voltage cables are gaining importance as utilities expand long-distance transmission systems and integrate renewable energy into national grids. Underground and submarine cables are also being deployed more widely in dense urban areas and offshore energy projects to improve network reliability and support efficient electricity transfer.

Smart cable technologies with integrated monitoring and diagnostic capabilities are enabling real-time performance analysis and predictive maintenance. At the same time, Industry 4.0 adoption is increasing the role of control cables in connected factories, process industries and automated production environments. Manufacturers are responding with lightweight, flexible and high-capacity products supported by advanced conductor and insulation technologies.

Market Segmentation

By Product



Power Cable: This segment holds the largest market share due to extensive use in electricity generation, transmission and distribution. Demand is supported by grid development, renewable energy projects, construction activity and electrification programs. Control Cable: Steady growth is expected as industries expand automation, process control, instrumentation and smart manufacturing systems.

By Voltage



Low Voltage: Widely used in residential buildings, commercial facilities, internal wiring and small-scale industrial distribution systems. The segment includes LV Power and LV Control cables.

Medium Voltage: Used by utilities, industrial facilities and infrastructure operators for reliable power distribution across intermediate distances. High Voltage: Expected to record strong growth as investment rises in transmission networks, renewable energy integration and cross-border electricity infrastructure.

By Application



Utilities Industries, including Power Plants, Oil & Gas, Cement and Others

Regional Market Insights

Asia Pacific leads the power and control cable market, supported by rapid industrialization, urban development and infrastructure investment in China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Southeast Asia. Major spending on power generation, renewable energy and grid expansion continues to create significant opportunities for cable manufacturers.

Europe is benefiting from renewable energy integration, smart grid programs, underground cabling and strict safety standards. North America maintains a significant market position through infrastructure upgrades, data center development, renewable energy installations and industrial automation.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa represent emerging opportunities. Electrification projects, oil & gas infrastructure, utility investment and urban development are supporting demand in Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and African markets.

Competitive Landscape

The global power and control cable industry is highly competitive. Market participants are pursuing product innovation, capacity expansion, strategic partnerships and geographic diversification. Product quality, regulatory compliance, pricing, manufacturing capability and distribution strength remain major competitive factors. Investment is increasingly focused on sustainable materials, advanced insulation systems and high-performance cable solutions.

Key companies operating in the market include Bahra Electric, Belden Inc., Eland Cables, Fujikura Cables, FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Havells India Ltd., Helukabel GmbH, KEI Industries Limited, Klaus Faber AG, Leoni Cables, LS Cables, Nexans, NKT A/S, Polycab, Prysmian Group, Riyadh Cables, RR Kabel, Southwire Company LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Thermo Cables, Top Cables and ZTT Group.

Power and Control Cable Industry Developments

Manufacturers are expanding high voltage and extra-high voltage cable capacity to address requirements from renewable energy and grid modernization projects. Development priorities include more efficient conductors, advanced insulation, improved durability and enhanced monitoring capabilities. Collaboration between cable producers and utility companies is also supporting smart grid deployment, performance tracking and reduced network downtime.

Sustainable cable materials are receiving greater attention as companies align product portfolios with environmental regulations and corporate sustainability targets. These developments are expected to influence procurement strategies across utilities, transportation, construction and industrial markets.

Historical and Forecast Period

The report analyzes market segments from 2023 to 2033, with 2024 as the base year and 2025 to 2033 as the forecast period. Market estimates are provided in US$ Million, along with CAGR projections for relevant products, voltage categories, applications and regions.

Regional coverage includes:



North America: U.S., Canada and Rest of North America

UK and European Union: UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa: GCC, Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Report Insights



Power and control cable market forecasts through 2033

Leading product, voltage and application segments

Regional growth opportunities and investment markets

Impact of renewable energy, automation and grid modernization

Competitive strategies adopted by global and regional manufacturers Technology, sustainability and regulatory trends shaping future demand

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Key Offerings

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions

1.3.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Power and Control Cable Market

2.2. Global Power and Control Cable Market, By Product, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.3. Global Power and Control Cable Market, By Voltage, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.4. Global Power and Control Cable Market, By Application, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.5. Global Power and Control Cable Market, By Geography, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.6. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2025

3. Power and Control Cable Market: Competitive Analysis

3.1. Market Positioning of Key Power and Control Cable Market Vendors

3.2. Strategies Adopted by Power and Control Cable Market Vendors

4. Power and Control Cable Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Power and Control Cable Market Value, 2024 - 2034, (US$ Million)

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Key Challenges

4.3.4. Key Opportunities

4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. Porter's Five Force Model

4.5.1. Supplier Power

4.5.2. Buyer Power

4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.6. PESTEL Analysis

4.6.1. Political Landscape

4.6.2. Economic Landscape

4.6.3. Social Landscape

4.6.4. Technology Landscape

4.6.5. Environmental Landscape

4.6.6. Legal Landscape

5. Power and Control Cable Market: By Product, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Power Cable

5.3.2. Control Cable

6. Power and Control Cable Market: By Voltage, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Low Voltage

6.3.1.1. LV Power

6.3.1.2. LV Control

6.3.2. Medium Voltage

6.3.3. High Voltage

7. Power and Control Cable Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.3.1. Utilities

7.3.2. Industries

7.3.2.1. Power Plants

7.3.2.2. Oil & Gas

7.3.2.3. Cement

7.3.2.4. Others

Regional Market Analysis Framework

Each regional and country-level market is analyzed by Product, Voltage, and Application for 2024-2034, USD (Million).

8. North America Power and Control Cable Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Regional and Country Analysis

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Rest of North America

9. UK and European Union Power and Control Cable Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Regional and Country Analysis

9.2.1. UK

9.2.2. Germany

9.2.3. Spain

9.2.4. Italy

9.2.5. France

9.2.6. Rest of Europe

10. Asia Pacific Power and Control Cable Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Regional and Country Analysis

10.2.1. China

10.2.2. Japan

10.2.3. India

10.2.4. Australia

10.2.5. South Korea

10.2.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

11. Latin America Power and Control Cable Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Regional and Country Analysis

11.2.1. Brazil

11.2.2. Mexico

11.2.3. Rest of Latin America

12. Middle East and Africa Power and Control Cable Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.1. Market Overview

12.2. Regional and Country Analysis

12.2.1. GCC

12.2.2. Africa

12.2.3. Rest of Middle East and Africa

13. Company Profiles

Each company profile includes Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Initiatives.

13.1. Bahra Electric

13.2. Belden Inc.

13.3. Eland Cables

13.4. Fujikura Cables

13.5. FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

13.6. Havells India Ltd.

13.7. Helukabel GmbH

13.8. KEI Industries Limited

13.9. Klaus Faber AG

13.10. Leoni Cables

13.11. LS Cables

13.12. Nexans

13.13. Polycab

13.14. Prysmian Group

13.15. Riyadh Cables

13.16. RR Kabel

13.17. Southwire Company LLC

13.18. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

13.19. Thermo Cables

13.20. Top Cables

13.21. Other Notable Players

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900