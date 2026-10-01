Global Single-Stage Centrifugal Blower Market 2026-2031: Size, Share, Growth, Technology, And Competitive Analysis Wastewater Retrofits And Oil-Free Systems Drive 5%-7% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Retrofit Roots blowers with high-efficiency turbo systems for 20–40% energy savings; use ESCO financing, VFD controls and low-maintenance bearings to accelerate ROI.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Single-stage Centrifugal Blower Market Assessment: Global Trends, Technology Shifts, and Competitive Landscape 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-stage centrifugal blower market is undergoing a major technological shift as industrial operators prioritize energy efficiency, lower maintenance requirements and reduced carbon emissions. Demand is moving from conventional integrally geared equipment toward high-speed, direct-drive systems, including Air-bearing Centrifugal Blowers and Magnetic-bearing Centrifugal Blowers. These oil-free technologies reduce mechanical wear, transmission losses and maintenance needs while supporting precise airflow control.

The market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 2.1 billion to USD 3.1 billion by 2026. Through 2031, the industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 5% to 7%. Growth will be supported by stricter industrial discharge standards, municipal wastewater infrastructure upgrades, energy efficiency programs and continued investment in petrochemical, power generation and gas-processing facilities.

Technology and Product Trends



Integrally Geared Single-stage Blowers: These systems remain important in oil and gas, thermal power and other heavy-duty applications. Their ability to manage variable operating loads through inlet guide vanes and variable diffuser vanes supports continued demand in harsh industrial environments.

Air Suspension Centrifugal Blowers: Air foil bearing systems offer compact footprints, oil-free operation, low noise and high efficiency. Adoption is particularly strong among small-to-medium-sized wastewater treatment plants seeking simplified installation and lower operating costs. Magnetic Suspension Centrifugal Blowers: Active magnetic bearing systems provide high efficiency, precise control and minimal mechanical wear. They are increasingly selected for large wastewater facilities and critical industrial processes where reliability and reduced downtime are priorities.

Research and development activity is focused on aerodynamic impeller improvements, high-speed permanent magnet motors and advanced Variable Frequency Drives. These technologies allow blower speed to adjust in response to operating demand, reducing energy consumption compared with older flow-control methods. Digital monitoring, predictive maintenance and automated process integration are also becoming important purchasing criteria.

Supply Chain and Manufacturing Outlook

Production depends on high-grade steel, cast iron, aluminum, titanium alloys, rare earth materials, precision-machined impellers, high-speed motors, specialized bearings, inverters and PLC-based control cabinets. Impellers often require advanced 5-axis CNC machining, while permanent magnet motors rely on materials such as neodymium.

Manufacturers are investing in vertical integration to improve quality control and limit supply chain exposure. Performance testing remains essential, with established suppliers using advanced test facilities to validate airflow, pressure and efficiency against standards such as ISO 5389 and ASME PTC 10. Distribution typically involves EPC contractors, equipment OEMs, public utilities, petrochemical operators, power producers and general industrial users.

Key Applications Driving Market Demand



Wastewater Treatment: This is the largest and fastest-developing application segment. Aeration can account for 50% to 70% of a treatment plant's energy consumption. Replacing older positive displacement equipment with high-efficiency single-stage turbo blowers can deliver estimated energy savings of 20-40%, strengthening the business case for modernization.

Petroleum and Chemical Processing: Blowers support Sulfur Recovery Units, fluid catalytic cracking and process-gas conveying. Operators require explosion-proof systems, corrosion-resistant materials and dependable performance. Magnetic bearing technology is gaining attention because it eliminates the risk of oil contamination.

Power Generation: Single-stage centrifugal blowers are used in Flue Gas Desulfurization systems. Although new coal-fired capacity is declining in several developed markets, environmental retrofits continue to generate demand in developing economies. Gas and Renewable Energy: Applications include natural gas pressure boosting, biogas recovery and renewable natural gas projects. The emerging hydrogen economy could create additional opportunities for specialized blower and compression systems.

Regional Single-stage Centrifugal Blower Market

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth, with annual expansion estimated at 6-8%. Industrialization, wastewater investment and emissions-reduction policies in China, India and Southeast Asia are central market drivers. China's Dual Carbon objectives are accelerating equipment upgrades, while India's Namami Gange and smart city programs are supporting advanced sewage treatment projects.

North America is forecast to grow by approximately 4-6%, led by municipal water infrastructure replacement, manufacturing investment and shale gas activity. High labor costs are encouraging adoption of low-maintenance magnetic bearing systems. Europe is also expected to achieve growth of 4-6%, supported by EU environmental regulations, motor-efficiency requirements and utility decarbonization initiatives.

The Middle East and Africa market is projected to expand by around 3-5%. Oil & Gas development, desalination capacity and infrastructure programs in Saudi Arabia and the UAE are supporting demand for heavy-duty equipment capable of operating in high-temperature conditions. South America is expected to grow by 3-5%, driven by mining applications and long-term sanitation investment, particularly in Brazil.

Competitive Landscape

The single-stage centrifugal blower market remains fragmented but is gradually consolidating. A major industry event occurred on March 17, 2023, when Chart Industries Inc. completed its acquisition of Howden. The transaction expanded Chart's industrial air and gas-handling capabilities and created a broader portfolio of compression and blower technologies.

Leading global participants include Atlas Copco AB, Chart Industries Inc. (Howden), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd. and Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd. High-speed turbo blower specialists include APG-Neuros Inc., Turbo-Max Co. Ltd., K-Turbo Inc. and GL-Turbo Inc. Prominent Chinese manufacturers include Shenyang Blower Group Co. Ltd., Shandong Zhangqiu Blower Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Jintongling Fluid Machinery Technology Co. Ltd. and Hubei Shuangjian Blower Manufacturing Co. Ltd. The Spencer Turbine Company and Samjeong Turbine Co. Ltd. also maintain positions in specialized industrial segments.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Energy efficiency retrofits represent one of the strongest opportunities, particularly across the large installed base of older Roots blowers. Energy Service Company financing models may improve access to advanced systems by using operating savings to offset equipment costs. Smart Water networks, IoT-enabled controls and predictive maintenance platforms are also creating opportunities for manufacturers that can combine efficient machinery with digital services.

Market expansion may be constrained by the higher initial cost of Air-bearing and Magnetic-bearing equipment. Dependence on semiconductors, rare earth magnets and specialized components also creates exposure to geopolitical disruption and material shortages. In addition, high-speed turbo systems require trained service personnel, which can slow adoption in regions with limited technical support.

Despite these challenges, lifecycle energy savings, environmental compliance requirements and infrastructure modernization are expected to sustain global demand for single-stage centrifugal blowers through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global Single-stage Centrifugal Blower Market Assessment

2.1 Market Overview and Product Definition

2.1.1 Product Classification (Air Suspension, Magnetic Suspension, Mechanical Geared)

2.1.2 Key Application Areas

2.2 Global Market Size (Value) and Volume (Units) Analysis (2021-2031)

2.2.1 Global Market Revenue (USD Million) and Growth Rate

2.2.2 Global Market Sales Volume (Units) and Growth Rate

2.2.3 COVID-19 and Geopolitical Impact Assessment

2.3 Industry Trends and Technology Roadmap

Chapter 3 Competitive Landscape and Key Market Players

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Sales Volume (2021-2026)

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Revenue (2021-2026)

3.3 Global Market Share by Company (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4 Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions (Chart Industries/Howden Case Study)

3.6 Headquarters and Manufacturing Base Distribution

Chapter 4 Value Chain and Production Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Materials Analysis

4.1.1 Steel, Castings, and Forgings Market Trends

4.1.2 High-Speed Motor and Inverter Market Trends

4.1.3 Key Components (Impeller, Volute, Bearings)

4.2 Manufacturing Process Analysis

4.3 Cost Structure Analysis

4.4 Distribution Channels and Marketing Strategies

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Global Sales and Revenue by Type (2021-2031)

5.2 Air Bearing (Suspension) Centrifugal Blower

5.3 Magnetic Bearing (Levitation) Centrifugal Blower

5.4 Integrally Geared/Mechanical Single-stage Blower

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Global Sales and Revenue by Application (2021-2031)

6.2 Sewage Treatment Plant (Wastewater Aeration)

6.3 Petroleum & Chemical Plant (SRU, Process Gas)

6.4 Thermal Electricity (Desulfurization/Denitrification)

6.5 Gas Industry and Others

Chapter 7 Regional Market Analysis

7.1 Global Sales and Revenue by Region (2021-2031)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 United States

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 France

7.3.3 U.K.

7.3.4 Italy

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 South Korea

7.4.4 India

7.4.5 Southeast Asia

7.4.6 Taiwan (China)

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Brazil

7.5.2 Mexico

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Turkey

Chapter 8 Key Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Profile Coverage

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 SWOT Analysis

8.1.3 Single-stage Centrifugal Blower Product Specification

8.1.4 Single-stage Centrifugal Blower Operation Data

8.2 Chart Industries Inc. (Including Howden)

8.3 Atlas Copco AB

8.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

8.5 Hitachi Ltd.

8.6 Turbo-Max Co. Ltd.

8.7 APG-Neuros Inc.

8.8 The Spencer Turbine Company

8.9 Samjeong Turbine Co. Ltd.

8.10 K-Turbo Inc.

8.11 Jiangsu Jintongling Fluid Machinery Technology Co. Ltd.

8.12 Shandong Zhangqiu Blower Co. Ltd.

8.13 GL-Turbo Inc.

8.14 Hubei Shuangjian Blower Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

8.15 Shenyang Blower Group Co. Ltd.

8.16 Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd.

Chapter 9 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Figures [28]

List of Tables [29]

Companies Featured



Chart Industries Inc.

Atlas Copco AB

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Turbo-Max Co. Ltd.

APG-Neuros Inc.

The Spencer Turbine Company

Samjeong Turbine Co. Ltd.

K-Turbo Inc.

Jiangsu Jintongling Fluid Machinery Technology Co. Ltd.

Shandong Zhangqiu Blower Co. Ltd.

GL-Turbo Inc.

Hubei Shuangjian Blower Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Shenyang Blower Group Co. Ltd. Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd.

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