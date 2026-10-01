Global Nickel Market Strategic Analysis, Size, Share, And Forecast, 2026-2031 EV Battery Demand, Indonesian Supply Growth, And Low-Carbon Nickel Reshape Investment Priorities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI hinges on vertical integration, low-cost laterite processing, battery-grade conversion, long-term offtakes and premium low-carbon nickel.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nickel Market Strategic Analysis (2026-2031): Supply Chain Restructuring, Battery Sector Integration, and Comprehensive Industry Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nickel market remains one of the most strategically important and geopolitically sensitive segments of the base metals and advanced materials industry. Nickel's corrosion resistance, high-temperature performance and metallurgical properties support extensive use in stainless steel, specialized alloy steels, superalloys, electroplating and energy storage. It is also an essential cathode material in high-energy lithium-ion batteries, alongside established applications in Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH), Nickel-Cadmium (Ni-Cd) and Nickel-Manganese (Ni-Mn) technologies.

In 2026, the global nickel market is estimated at between 43 billion USD and 54 billion USD. Market forecasts through 2031 indicate a CAGR of approximately 1% to 3%. This moderate value growth reflects structural oversupply and price pressure rather than weak consumption. Rapid investment in Indonesian laterite processing, Nickel Pig Iron (NPI), High-Pressure Acid Leaching (HPAL) and nickel matte conversion has significantly increased the availability of intermediate nickel products.

Demand is developing at different rates across major applications. Stainless steel continues to account for approximately 65% to 70% of primary nickel consumption, supported by urbanization, infrastructure development, industrial manufacturing and chemical processing. Battery demand is growing faster but faces increasing competition from Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries, which contain no nickel. As a result, the global nickel industry is prioritizing cost efficiency, vertical integration, low-carbon production and the conversion of lower-grade ores into high-purity battery materials.

Regional Nickel Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific, estimated market share of 75% - 82%: Asia-Pacific dominates global nickel production, processing and consumption. China remains the largest consumer through its stainless steel and lithium-ion battery industries. Indonesia has transformed the supply landscape by combining extensive laterite reserves with raw ore export restrictions and large-scale investment in NPI, HPAL and refining infrastructure. Japan and South Korea maintain strong demand for Class 1 nickel used in battery cathodes and superalloys. Taiwan, China supports specialized consumption through semiconductor manufacturing, precision electronics, electroplating and corrosion-resistant components.

Europe, estimated market share of 10% - 14%: European demand is concentrated in battery manufacturing, aerospace, automotive production and high-end engineering. Local battery gigafactory investment and electric vehicle adoption are supporting consumption, while the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism is increasing scrutiny of embedded emissions. This environment may support price premiums for low-carbon nickel produced with renewable electricity.

North America, estimated market share of 6% - 9%: The North American nickel market is benefiting from electric vehicle supply chain localization and critical minerals policies, including the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. Battery manufacturers are pursuing long-term offtake agreements with suppliers in Canada, the US and FTA-compliant markets. Aerospace, defense, oil & gas and power generation also provide resilient demand for nickel-based superalloys.

South America, estimated market share of 1% - 3%: Brazil and Colombia are important upstream producers with established nickel mining and ferronickel operations. Regional priorities include extraction efficiency, environmental licensing and reliable exports to global stainless steel markets. Middle East and Africa, estimated market share of 1% - 2%: South Africa and Madagascar contribute to upstream supply, while regional demand is linked to oil, gas, petrochemicals, desalination and infrastructure. Economic diversification across Gulf markets is expected to support localized growth in corrosion-resistant stainless steel and nickel alloys.

Key Nickel Market Applications

Stainless Steel: Stainless steel remains the largest nickel application. Demand is influenced by construction, chemical processing, food and beverage manufacturing, transportation, water infrastructure and consumer appliances. The segment can use NPI and ferronickel, making it less dependent on high-purity Class 1 nickel than batteries and superalloys.

Batteries: Battery manufacturing represents the nickel market's principal long-term growth opportunity. Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt (NMC) and Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminum (NCA) cathodes support high energy density and extended electric vehicle range. High-nickel formulations such as NMC 811 remain important for premium vehicles, electric trucks and SUVs. However, expanding LFP adoption in standard-range vehicles and stationary storage is limiting projected battery-grade nickel growth.

Non-Ferrous Alloys and Superalloys: Aerospace engines, industrial gas turbines, nuclear systems and defense equipment require high-purity nickel alloys containing chromium, titanium and molybdenum. This high-value segment benefits from stringent performance requirements and relatively inelastic demand.

Electroplate: Nickel electroplating serves automotive components, plumbing fixtures, electrical connectors, electronics and chrome plating systems. Growth is comparatively stable, with increasing emphasis on chemical management, emissions control and wastewater treatment.

Nickel Industry Chain and Processing Trends

Upstream nickel supply is divided between sulfide deposits and laterite resources. Sulfide operations in Canada, Russia and Australia remain important sources of Class 1 nickel, but new discoveries have slowed. Laterite deposits in Indonesia, the Philippines and New Caledonia are increasingly dominant because of their scale and lower mining costs, although processing requires substantial energy and capital.

Midstream capacity determines whether mined nickel reaches stainless steel, battery or superalloy markets. Rotary Kiln Electric Furnace processing converts laterite ore into NPI or ferronickel for stainless steel. HPAL facilities produce Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate (MHP), which can be refined into nickel sulfate for battery cathodes. NPI-to-matte conversion further connects low-cost laterite supply with battery-grade markets, increasing supply flexibility and reducing historical Class 1 nickel premiums.

Downstream value creation is concentrated among stainless steel producers, specialty alloy foundries, cathode manufacturers and battery cell companies. Competitive strategies increasingly depend on proprietary formulations, integrated refining, secure feedstock and long-term offtake contracts.

Competitive Landscape



Vale: Operates major sulfide and laterite assets in Canada, Brazil and Indonesia, with a strategic focus on low-carbon Class 1 nickel for North American and European electric vehicle supply chains.

Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel): Remains a major high-purity nickel producer serving superalloy and battery markets, supported by high-grade Russian sulfide resources.

BHP Billiton: Has positioned Nickel West in Western Australia as an integrated battery materials business supplying nickel sulfate and related products.

Jinchuan Group: Maintains an integrated mining, smelting and refining platform supporting China's stainless steel and battery industries.

Glencore: Combines mining assets in Canada, Australia and New Caledonia with global commodity trading and logistics capabilities.

Sumitomo Metal Mining: Specializes in hydrometallurgical processing, HPAL operations and high-purity battery materials for Japanese and international customers.

Sherritt International: Contributes pressure acid leaching expertise through its nickel and cobalt operations, including the Moa joint venture in Cuba.

Eramet: Participates in major laterite operations in New Caledonia and Indonesia, supplying ferronickel and battery material value chains.

South 32: Produces ferronickel through Cerro Matoso in Colombia, primarily serving stainless steel manufacturers.

Anglo American: Operates Brazilian laterite assets while investing in recovery optimization, water efficiency and sustainable mining practices. Antam (PT Aneka Tambang Tbk): Plays a central role in Indonesia's downstream nickel strategy through extensive reserves and partnerships supporting NPI and HPAL development.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Electric vehicle adoption remains a significant opportunity, particularly for premium and heavy-duty vehicles requiring high-energy NMC and NCA batteries. Infrastructure investment in India, Southeast Asia and Africa also provides a durable demand base for stainless steel. Additional growth may come from direct nickel extraction, bio-leaching and chloride-based processing technologies designed to reduce energy use, capital intensity and environmental impact.

The principal market challenge is structural oversupply created by rapid Indonesian capacity expansion. Low-cost NPI, MHP and matte production has compressed prices and weakened margins for higher-cost producers. LFP batteries present a further risk by reducing nickel intensity across major electric vehicle and stationary storage markets.

Environmental, social and governance concerns will also influence procurement decisions. Coal-powered laterite processing carries substantial emissions, while tailings management presents risks in biodiverse, high-rainfall and seismically active regions. Between 2026 and 2031, competitive advantage in the global nickel market will increasingly depend on production cost, carbon intensity, processing flexibility, supply chain traceability and access to high-purity end markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Market Dynamics

2.1 Global Nickel Market Size and Growth (2021-2031)

2.2 Industry Growth Drivers: Stainless Steel and EV Batteries

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Geopolitical Impact Analysis: Middle East Conflicts and Global Supply Chain Disruptions

Chapter 3 Manufacturing Process and Technology Analysis

3.1 Extraction Processes: Pyrometallurgy vs. Hydrometallurgy

3.2 High-Pressure Acid Leaching (HPAL) Technology Evolution

3.3 Class I vs. Class II Nickel Production Economics

3.4 Sustainability and Low-Carbon Smelting Trends

Chapter 4 Global Nickel Market by Type

4.1 Class I Nickel (Purity? 99.8%)

4.2 Class II Nickel (Ferronickel and NPI)

4.3 Nickel Chemicals (Nickel Sulfate for Batteries)

Chapter 5 Global Nickel Market by Application

5.1 Stainless Steel

5.2 Non-Ferrous Alloys

5.3 Electroplating

5.4 Batteries (EV and Industrial)

Chapter 6 Global Production and Capacity Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Capacity and Production by Region (2021-2026)

6.2 Indonesia (NPI and HPAL Hub)

6.3 China (Refining and Chemical Production)

6.4 Russia

6.5 Australia and Canada

6.6 New Caledonia and Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Global Consumption and Market Size by Region

7.1 Global Consumption Volume and Value (2021-2031)

7.2 China Market Analysis

7.3 Europe Market Analysis

7.4 North America Market Analysis

7.5 India and Southeast Asia Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Import and Export Trade Analysis

8.1 Global Trade Flow of Nickel Ore and Refined Nickel

8.2 Major Exporting Countries and Price Trends

8.3 Supply Chain Security and Trade Barriers

Chapter 9 Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

9.1 Nickel Value Chain Analysis

9.2 Raw Material Suppliers (Ore and Sulfide Concentrates)

9.3 Marketing Strategy and Distribution Channels

Chapter 10 Global Competitive Landscape

10.1 Global Market Share by Top Players (2021-2026)

10.2 Market Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5)

10.3 Strategic Partnerships and Capacity Expansion Projects

Chapter 11 Profiles of Key Players

11.1 Vale

11.2 Norilsk Nickel

11.3 BHP Billiton

11.4 Jinchuan Group

11.5 Glencore

11.6 Sumitomo Metal Mining

11.7 Sherritt International

11.8 Eramet

11.9 South

11.10 Anglo American

11.11 Antam

Chapter 12 Strategic Recommendations and Conclusion

List of Figures [21]

List of Tables [18]

Companies Featured



Vale

Norilsk Nickel

BHP Billiton

Jinchuan Group

Glencore

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sherritt International

Eramet

South 32

Anglo American Antam

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900