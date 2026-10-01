Global Screw Compressor For Refrigeration And Air Conditioning Market Forecast 2021-2031 Data Centers And Low-GWP Cooling Unlock New Growth

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Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Screw Compressor for Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Market Analysis 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global screw compressor market for refrigeration and air conditioning is entering a period of sustained expansion as food supply chains modernize, digital infrastructure grows and environmental regulations accelerate equipment replacement. Demand is rising across industrial refrigeration, commercial HVAC, data centers, cold storage, food processing and emerging industrial heat pump applications.

The market is projected to reach a valuation of approximately 0.7 billion USD to 1.4 billion USD in 2026. Through 2031, the industry is expected to record a CAGR of 3.8% to 5.8%, while annual global sales are estimated at 40,000 to 80,000 units. These figures reflect the specialized and capital-intensive nature of equipment engineered for mission-critical cooling, continuous operation and long service life.

Regulatory requirements for lower Global Warming Potential refrigerants and improved energy efficiency are shaping product development. Manufacturers are increasing investment in variable speed drive integration, rotor profile optimization, advanced electronic controls and compatibility with natural refrigerants such as ammonia (R717) and carbon dioxide (R744).

Regional Screw Compressor Market Trends

North America: Annual growth is projected at 3.0% to 5.0%. The American Innovation and Manufacturing Act is accelerating the phasedown of hydrofluorocarbons and encouraging replacement of legacy refrigeration and air conditioning systems. Hyperscale data center construction in the United States is also supporting demand for high-capacity air-cooled and water-cooled chillers.

Asia-Pacific: With anticipated annual growth of 5.5% to 7.5%, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the strongest regional market. Urbanization, higher disposable incomes and investment in food processing, retail refrigeration and cold chain logistics are driving adoption across China, India and Southeast Asia. Semiconductor and advanced manufacturing facilities also require highly precise industrial cooling under continuous operating conditions.

Europe: The European market is forecast to grow by 2.5% to 4.5% annually. The F-Gas Regulation continues to accelerate the transition from synthetic refrigerants to ammonia and CO2. High energy costs are also strengthening demand for premium-efficiency compressors equipped with variable frequency drives.

South America: Growth is estimated at 2.0% to 4.0%, supported primarily by agriculture, meat processing, frozen food production and food exports. Brazil and Argentina remain important markets for rugged industrial refrigeration systems capable of managing heavy and fluctuating thermal loads.

Middle East and Africa: The region is forecast to expand by 3.5% to 5.5%. Extreme ambient temperatures, district cooling projects and investment in healthcare, commercial real estate and cold chain infrastructure are increasing demand for large-capacity, high-efficiency cooling equipment.

Market Segmentation by Compressor Type

Open screw compressors remain critical to industrial refrigeration, chemical processing and large-scale food manufacturing. Their compatibility with ammonia-based systems and specialized motors supports use in demanding or regulated environments. Motor isolation can also reduce system contamination and repair complexity following electrical failure.

Hermetic and semi-hermetic screw compressors are gaining adoption in commercial buildings and air conditioning systems because of their leak-tight construction. Semi-hermetic models provide additional serviceability, making them well suited to commercial chillers where refrigerant containment, maintenance access and lifecycle cost are important procurement criteria.

Market Segmentation by Application



Industrial refrigeration: Food processing, beverage production, cold storage, pharmaceuticals and petrochemical processing generate consistent demand for reliable systems that maintain controlled and sub-zero temperatures.

Commercial buildings: Office towers, shopping centers, hospitals and hotels increasingly use premium-efficiency screw compressor chillers to reduce energy consumption, noise and operating expenditure.

Data centers: Artificial intelligence, machine learning and high-performance computing are producing unprecedented thermal loads. High-capacity chilled water systems continue to support facility-wide heat rejection, creating a major growth opportunity for screw compressor manufacturers. Specialized applications: Marine refrigeration, transport refrigeration and industrial heat pumps offer additional growth potential. Industrial heat pumps are particularly important as manufacturers seek to recover waste heat and replace fossil-fuel boilers.

Supply Chain and Lifecycle Value

The screw compressor supply chain depends on high-grade cast iron, specialized steel alloys, precision bearings and advanced multi-axis computer numerical control equipment. Rotor manufacturing requires exceptionally tight tolerances, making the industry vulnerable to steel price volatility, bearing shortages and disruptions involving specialized machine tools.

High barriers to entry characterize compressor machining, assembly and testing. Competitive performance depends on proprietary rotor profiles, volumetric efficiency, mechanical reliability, acoustic control and sophisticated capacity modulation. Compressor manufacturers typically supply Original Equipment Manufacturers that integrate units into complete chillers and industrial refrigeration racks.

Aftermarket services represent a substantial source of recurring revenue because screw compressors can remain operational for 15 to 20 years. Maintenance, repair and overhaul services include bearings, slide valves, gaskets, lubricants and factory-certified rebuilding. Industrial Internet of Things sensors are expanding predictive maintenance capabilities through real-time monitoring of vibration, bearing temperature and oil pressure.

Competitive Landscape

The global refrigeration screw compressor market is consolidated around multinational manufacturers and specialized regional suppliers. Major participants include Vockeref Cooling Solutions Co. Ltd., BITZER, Kobelco, GEA, Moon Environment Technology Co. Ltd., Dalian Bingshan Group, Zhejiang Daming Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd., Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd. and Fujian Snowman Group.

Competition centers on energy efficiency, natural refrigerant compatibility, rotor technology, customization, manufacturing scale and global service coverage. BITZER and GEA maintain strong positions in sustainable refrigeration and ammonia-based systems, while Kobelco is prominent in heavy-duty industrial applications. Chinese manufacturers, including Moon Environment Technology, Dalian Bingshan, Zhejiang Daming, Shanghai Hanbell and Fujian Snowman, continue to expand through cost-effective manufacturing, broader product portfolios and international market development.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Industrial decarbonization presents one of the largest opportunities for the screw compressor industry. Re-engineered systems capable of operating at higher condensing temperatures can support large-scale industrial heat pumps and expand the addressable market beyond conventional refrigeration. Connected sensors and predictive maintenance subscriptions also offer manufacturers high-margin recurring revenue while improving customer uptime.

Key challenges include high capital expenditure, particularly in markets where purchase price takes priority over lifecycle efficiency. Supply chain concentration for specialized alloys, bearings and precision machining equipment may affect production costs and delivery schedules. Manufacturers also face competition from magnetic bearing centrifugal compressors in large-capacity chillers and advanced multi-scroll configurations in lower-capacity commercial systems.

Continued investment in partial-load efficiency, refrigerant compatibility, sound attenuation, digital controls and lifecycle services will be essential. Manufacturers that combine high-performance compressor technology with strong OEM partnerships and global aftermarket support will be best positioned to capture growth through 2031.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global Screw Compressor for Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Market Overview

2.1 Global Market Volume (2021-2031)

2.2 Global Market Size (2021-2031)

2.3 Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Market Drivers

2.3.2 Market Restraints

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter 3 Global Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Top Players by Screw Compressor Sales (2021-2026)

3.2 Global Top Players by Screw Compressor Revenue (2021-2026)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.4 Key Industry Mergers, Acquisitions and Expansions

Chapter 4 Industry Value Chain and Technology Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Materials and Key Components

4.2 Manufacturing Process and Production Technology

4.3 Key Patent Analysis

4.4 Downstream Customer Channels

Chapter 5 Global Market by Type

5.1 Open Screw Compressor Market Volume and Size (2021-2031)

5.2 Hermetic Screw Compressor Market Volume and Size (2021-2031)

5.3 Global Market Price Analysis by Type (2021-2031)

Chapter 6 Global Market by Application

6.1 Industrial Refrigeration Market Volume and Size (2021-2031)

6.2 Commercial Building Market Volume and Size (2021-2031)

6.3 Data Center Market Volume and Size (2021-2031)

6.4 Others Market Volume and Size (2021-2031)

Chapter 7 North America Market Analysis

7.1 North America Market Volume and Size by Type (2021-2031)

7.2 North America Market Volume and Size by Application (2021-2031)

7.3 United States Market Key Indicators

7.4 Canada Market Key Indicators

7.5 Mexico Market Key Indicators

Chapter 8 Europe Market Analysis

8.1 Europe Market Volume and Size by Type (2021-2031)

8.2 Europe Market Volume and Size by Application (2021-2031)

8.3 Germany Market Key Indicators

8.4 United Kingdom Market Key Indicators

8.5 France Market Key Indicators

8.6 Italy Market Key Indicators

Chapter 9 Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

9.1 Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Size by Type (2021-2031)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Size by Application (2021-2031)

9.3 China Market Key Indicators

9.4 Japan Market Key Indicators

9.5 South Korea Market Key Indicators

9.6 India Market Key Indicators

9.7 Taiwan (China) Market Key Indicators

Chapter 10 South America, Middle East and Africa Market Analysis

10.1 South America Market Volume and Size by Key Countries (2021-2031)

10.2 Brazil Market Key Indicators

10.3 Middle East and Africa Market Volume and Size by Key Regions (2021-2031)

10.4 GCC Countries Market Key Indicators

Chapter 11 Global Import and Export Analysis

11.1 Global Screw Compressor Import Volume and Value (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Screw Compressor Export Volume and Value (2021-2026)

11.3 Key Import and Export Trade Policies

Chapter 12 Key Company Profiles

12.1 Vockeref Cooling Solutions Co. Ltd.

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 SWOT Analysis

12.1.3 Screw Compressor Operating Data Analysis

12.1.4 R&D Investments and Market Strategy

12.2 BITZER

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 SWOT Analysis

12.2.3 Screw Compressor Operating Data Analysis

12.2.4 R&D Investments and Market Strategy

12.3 Kobelco

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 SWOT Analysis

12.3.3 Screw Compressor Operating Data Analysis

12.3.4 R&D Investments and Market Strategy

12.4 GEA

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 SWOT Analysis

12.4.3 Screw Compressor Operating Data Analysis

12.4.4 R&D Investments and Market Strategy

12.5 Moon Environment Technology Co. Ltd.

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 SWOT Analysis

12.5.3 Screw Compressor Operating Data Analysis

12.5.4 R&D Investments and Market Strategy

12.6 Dalian Bingshan Group

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 SWOT Analysis

12.6.3 Screw Compressor Operating Data Analysis

12.6.4 R&D Investments and Market Strategy

12.7 Zhejiang Daming Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd.

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 SWOT Analysis

12.7.3 Screw Compressor Operating Data Analysis

12.7.4 R&D Investments and Market Strategy

12.8 Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd.

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 SWOT Analysis

12.8.3 Screw Compressor Operating Data Analysis

12.8.4 R&D Investments and Market Strategy

12.9 Fujian Snowman Group

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 SWOT Analysis

12.9.3 Screw Compressor Operating Data Analysis

12.9.4 R&D Investments and Market Strategy

Chapter 13 Strategic Recommendations and Future Outlook

13.1 Market Strategy Recommendations

13.2 Technological Innovation and Development Trends

13.3 Supply Chain Optimization

List of Figures [30]

List of Tables [33]

Companies Featured



Vockeref Cooling Solutions Co. Ltd.

BITZER

Kobelco

GEA

Moon Environment Technology Co. Ltd.

Dalian Bingshan Group

Zhejiang Daming Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd. Fujian Snowman Group

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