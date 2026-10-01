Global Rechargeable Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market Strategy And Forecast, 2026-2031 ESS Growth, Solid-State Batteries, And AI Automation Unlock Capex Opportunities
Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market 2026-2031 Strategy" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Rechargeable Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market Enters New Capital Expenditure Cycle
Global investment in rechargeable battery manufacturing is undergoing a structural realignment as battery producers redirect capital from legacy production capacity toward energy storage systems, advanced cell formats and next-generation manufacturing technologies. Following weaker electric vehicle demand and lower capacity utilization among major South Korean battery manufacturers during the first half of 2025, the industry accelerated the retirement and conversion of older production lines.
At the same time, demand from artificial intelligence data centers, renewable energy projects and grid modernization programs supported rapid energy storage system expansion. Internal modeling indicates that global ESS battery shipments reached approximately 550GWh to 640GWh in 2025, representing year-over-year growth of 79 to 85 percent.
The global new energy vehicle market recorded sales of 22.71 million units, while installed power battery volume reached 1,187GWh. By the fourth quarter of 2025, capacity constraints affecting large-format lithium iron phosphate batteries and 46-series cylindrical cells contributed to renewed capital expenditure led by manufacturers including CATL and BYD.
Against this backdrop, the global Rechargeable Battery Manufacturing Equipment market is projected to reach a valuation of 7.5 billion to 12.5 billion USD by 2026, with an estimated compound annual growth rate of 6 to 10 percent through 2031. Purchasing priorities are shifting from production volume alone toward yield, reliability, automation and compatibility with solid-state batteries, dry electrode processes and sub-micron laser systems.
Regional Rechargeable Battery Manufacturing Trends
North America: Incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act continue to support greenfield battery manufacturing projects and localized automotive supply chains. South Korean equipment companies remain strongly positioned through established relationships with Korean battery manufacturers and their joint ventures with Detroit automakers. Limited domestic equipment integration capacity is sustaining demand for Asian suppliers with experience in environmental compliance, workforce requirements and large-scale factory commissioning.
Europe: The European battery market is prioritizing production stability and equipment quality under the Critical Raw Materials Act. Battery manufacturers are replacing lower-cost machinery that has contributed to downtime, inconsistent yields and elevated operating expenses. Procurement decisions increasingly favor South Korean and premium Chinese integrators offering predictive maintenance, reliable production performance and stronger mean-time-between-failure metrics.
Asia-Pacific: Mainland China remains the center of global battery manufacturing, accounting for 769.7GWh of installed capacity in 2025. Intense domestic competition is encouraging Chinese equipment companies to expand internationally. Lead Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd. reported approximately 435 million USD in international revenue, an increase of 10.5 percent, while overseas gross margin reached 40.75 percent. Yinghe Technology recorded approximately 535 million USD in international revenue, representing a 10.0 percent contraction amid geopolitical and supply chain pressures.
Across Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, China, investment is focused on converting consumer electronics battery facilities into high-density energy storage and specialized electric vehicle production hubs.
South America and MEA: Lithium and critical mineral producers are seeking greater participation in battery cell processing. Emerging gigafactory projects may create opportunities for mid-tier equipment suppliers offering turnkey LFP production lines for grid-level energy storage applications.
Battery Equipment Technology Priorities
Front-end battery production equipment is advancing through continuous mixing, ultra-wide coating, high-speed pressing and automated material inspection. Production lines are increasingly targeting speeds of 120 meters per minute or more while reducing foil waste and manual intervention. Dry electrode manufacturing is emerging as a major investment category because solvent-free processes can lower energy consumption and reduce factory space requirements. Equipment supporting dry mixing, metal lithium anodes and solid-state electrolyte film extrusion is expected to attract significant capital through 2031.
Mid-stage assembly investment is concentrated on precision, speed and support for large-capacity prismatic, pouch and cylindrical cells. Ultra-high-speed stacking systems are targeting single-station efficiency of less than or equal to 0.2 seconds per piece. Laser notching has become essential for controlling the heat-affected zone below 100 micrometers, achieving a 100 percent cut-off rate and limiting burr generation to below 6 micrometers.
Commercialization of 46-series cylindrical cells is also increasing demand for tabless winding, kneading and laser-welding assembly lines. These systems must support high continuous current while maintaining thermal stability and consistent manufacturing yields.
Back-end investment is being shaped by energy efficiency, inspection accuracy and battery lifecycle management. Formation and grading equipment increasingly incorporates high-voltage energy recuperation systems to reduce electricity consumption and support corporate ESG objectives. Deep-learning inspection platforms, inline 3D CT and X-ray testing are being integrated into closed-loop manufacturing systems to minimize internal defects, electrode misalignment and unnecessary rejection rates.
Automated diagnostic equipment is also gaining importance as the first major wave of electric vehicle batteries reaches end-of-life. Systems capable of completing asymmetric battery testing and module battery testing within 15 minutes can support secondary-use assessment and battery recycling operations.
Competitive Landscape
- Lead Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd. maintains a leading position in turnkey battery production integration. Its portfolio includes ultra-high-speed lithium-ion manufacturing lines, solid-state battery pilot systems, proprietary software and closed-loop quality control platforms. Yinghe Technology retains strong capabilities in cylindrical winding, continuous coating and other mid-stage processes. Its strategy increasingly targets domestic Chinese demand for grid-scale LFP energy storage manufacturing. PEOPLE & TECHNOLOGY INC. (PNT) is positioned to benefit from North American localization through established qualifications with major South Korean battery manufacturers. The company supplies ultra-precision roll-to-roll equipment for specialized cell architectures and IRA-compliant facilities. Zhejiang Hangke Technology is prominent in formation and testing equipment, while Hirano Tecseed and CKD Corporation maintain strong positions in precision coating and fluid control. SBT Ultrasonic and Han's Laser provide specialized welding and laser technologies for tabless cell designs and composite current collectors.
Market Opportunities and Risks Through 2031
The strongest growth opportunities are expected in solid-state battery equipment, dry electrode hardware, composite current collector processing and AI-enabled inspection. Isostatic pressing, solid-state lamination and insulating frame encapsulation systems are moving from pilot applications toward continuous commercial production. Patented PTFE fibrillation and dry powder coating technologies may also influence the future cost structure of gigafactories.
Composite aluminum and copper foils require specialized handling, slitting and welding systems designed for fragile multi-layered materials. Meanwhile, AI vision and 3D CT platforms are enabling real-time communication between inspection systems and front-end coating equipment, creating software-defined manufacturing environments that can improve yield and process control.
Policy fragmentation remains the principal risk to market growth. The Inflation Reduction Act, Critical Raw Materials Act and regional tariff structures are increasing compliance costs and complicating global equipment deployment. Battery equipment suppliers must also manage commissioning delays, localized engineering requirements and changing end-market demand.
Despite these challenges, the rechargeable battery manufacturing equipment market is becoming less dependent on electric vehicle sales alone. Expansion in energy storage, industrial batteries, solid-state technology and factory modernization is creating a sustained equipment replacement cycle. Through 2031, capital is expected to favor suppliers that combine chemical engineering, deep learning, precision automation and sub-micron laser photonics within integrated production ecosystems.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Report Overview, Research Methodology, and Lexicon
1.1 Report Overview
1.2 Research Methodology
1.2.1 Data Sources
1.2.2 Baseline Assumptions
1.3 Abbreviations
Chapter 2 Global Rechargeable Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market Architecture and Scale Metrics
2.1 Global Revenue Trajectories and Historical Baselines (2021-2026)
2.2 Forecast Modeling and GEO-Optimized Growth Scenarios (2027-2031)
2.3 Pricing Elasticity and Equipment Depreciation Metrics
Chapter 3 Regional Capital Expenditure and Manufacturing Ecosystem Deployment Dynamics
3.1 Asia-Pacific Cell Fabrication Hubs
3.1.1 China Mainland Gigafactory Expansion
3.1.2 Taiwan (China) Equipment Procurement Trends
3.1.3 Japan Solid-State and Advanced Cell Paradigms
3.1.4 South Korea High-Nickel Equipment Adoption
3.2 European Battery Alliance and Localized Automation
3.3 North America Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Subsidy Impacts
Chapter 4 Value Chain Configuration and Critical Component Ecosystem
4.1 Upstream Precision Components (Servos, Lasers, Sensors)
4.2 Midstream Equipment Assembly and System Integration
4.3 Downstream Battery Cell Manufacturing Yield Analytics
Chapter 5 Front Equipment Typology and Technical Node Analysis
5.1 Mixer Systems Throughput and Slurry Consistency
5.2 Coater Tension Control and Drying Efficiency
5.3 Press Equipment Density Capabilities
5.4 Slitter Precision and Burr Reduction Dynamics
Chapter 6 Mid Equipment Typology and Assembly Paradigms
6.1 Laser Notching vs. Mechanical Notching Speed Metrics
6.2 Winding Equipment for Cylindrical and Prismatic Cells
6.3 Stacking Machinery for Pouch Cell Architectures
6.4 Welding Penetration and Acoustic Output
Chapter 7 Back Equipment Typology and Yield Diagnostics
7.1 Formation and Grading Systems Energy Recovery
7.2 Module and Pack Assembly Line Automation
7.3 Non-Destructive Inspection (X-Ray, Vision Systems)
Chapter 8 Strategic Downstream Verticals and Adoption Pathways
8.1 Power Batteries for EV Propulsion Systems
8.2 Energy Storage Batteries for Grid-Scale Deployments
Chapter 9 Patent Landscape and Process Automation Paradigms
9.1 Global Patent Filings in High-Speed Electrode Coating
9.2 IP Concentration in Next-Generation Stacking Systems
9.3 Litigation Precedents and Proprietary Manufacturing Licensing
Chapter 10 Corporate Intelligence Framework
10.1 Standard Company Analysis Framework
10.1.1 Company Profile
10.1.2 SWOT Analysis
10.1.3 Rechargeable Battery Manufacturing Equipment Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin, and Market Share
10.1.4 R&D Expenditure and Capacity Expansion
10.2 Companies Profiled
10.2.1 Lead Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd.
10.2.2 Yinghe Technology
10.2.3 PEOPLE & TECHNOLOGY INC.
10.2.4 Zhejiang Hangke Technology
10.2.5 Guangdong Lyric Robot Automation Co. Ltd.
10.2.6 TSI Co. Ltd.
10.2.7 CKD Corporation
10.2.8 INOUE MFG. INC.
10.2.9 Hirano Tecseed
10.2.10 YUNSUNG F&C
10.2.11 PRIMIX Corporation
10.2.12 JEIL M&S
10.2.13 Branson/Emerson Electric
10.2.14 Telsonic
10.2.15 Herrmann
10.2.16 Schunk
10.2.17 SBT Ultrasonic Technology Co. Ltd.
10.2.18 Fujian Nebula Electronics Co. Ltd.
10.2.19 Wuhan Jingce Electronic Group
10.2.20 Jiangmen KanHoo Industry Co. Ltd.
10.2.21 Han's Laser
10.2.22 Jiangsu KATOP Automation Co. Ltd.
10.2.23 Hymson Laser Technology Group
10.2.24 Guangdong Hynn Technology Co. Ltd.
10.2.25 Shanghai SK Automation Technology PLC.
10.2.26 PHILENERGY CO. LTD.
10.2.27 TOPTEC COMPANY
10.2.28 RJETech Technology Co. Ltd.
10.2.29 APRO Co. Ltd.
10.2.30 AI Korea Co. Ltd.
10.2.31 Naintech
10.2.32 MOT Co. Ltd.
10.2.33 DE&T
10.2.34 Youil Energy Tech
10.2.35 KNS CO. LTD
10.2.36 DA Technology
10.2.37 NSYS
10.2.38 Kataoka Corp
10.2.39 KAIDO MFG.CO. LTD.
10.2.40 OraSure Technologies
List of Tables [46]
List of Figures [46]
Companies Featured
- Lead Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd. Yinghe Technology PEOPLE & TECHNOLOGY INC. Zhejiang Hangke Technology Guangdong Lyric Robot Automation Co. Ltd. TSI Co. Ltd. CKD Corporation INOUE MFG. INC. Hirano Tecseed YUNSUNG F&C PRIMIX Corporation JEIL M&S Branson/Emerson Electric Telsonic Herrmann Schunk SBT Ultrasonic Technology Co. Ltd. Fujian Nebula Electronics Co. Ltd. Wuhan Jingce Electronic Group Jiangmen KanHoo Industry Co. Ltd. Han's Laser Jiangsu KATOP Automation Co. Ltd. Hymson Laser Technology Group Guangdong Hynn Technology Co. Ltd. Shanghai SK Automation Technology PLC. PHILENERGY CO. LTD. TOPTEC COMPANY RJETech Technology Co. Ltd. APRO Co. Ltd. AI Korea Co. Ltd. Naintech MOT Co. Ltd. DE&T Youil Energy Tech KNS CO. LTD DA Technology NSYS Kataoka Corp KAIDO MFG.CO. LTD. OraSure Technologies
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