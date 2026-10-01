Global Power Bank Market Strategic Analysis And Technology Forecast, 2026 To 2031 USB-C PD 3.1, Qi2, And Solid-State Batteries Unlock High-Margin Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through premium high-wattage and solid-state products, proprietary power management, direct-to-consumer sales and strategic vertical integration.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Power Bank Market Strategic Analysis and Tech Evolution Forecast 2026 to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Power Bank Market Advances With USB-C PD 3.1, Qi2 and Solid-State Battery Technology

The global power bank market is evolving from a commoditized mobile accessory segment into an advanced ecosystem of portable, all-scenario charging solutions. In 2026, this transformation is being driven by USB-C Power Delivery 3.1, which supports bidirectional power transfer of up to 240W, and the expanding adoption of Qi2 magnetic wireless charging. These technologies enable power banks to support smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, handheld gaming systems and enterprise mobile workstations.

Market estimates place the global power bank sector at approximately USD 11.2 billion to USD 18.6 billion in 2026. The market is projected to record a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 2.5% to 4.2% through 2031. Although overall growth remains moderate, premium high-wattage products, advanced thermal management systems and solid-state battery architectures are gaining share from low-capacity alternatives.

Solid-state batteries represent an important commercial opportunity because of their improved thermal performance, longer charge-discharge cycles and long-term stability. Manufacturers combining advanced battery chemistry with Power Management Integrated Circuits, gallium nitride components and proprietary firmware are positioned to increase average selling prices while reducing exposure to raw material volatility and price-based competition.

Regional Power Bank Market Outlook



North America: The region accounts for an estimated 25% to 30% of the global market. Demand is concentrated in premium USB-C PD 3.1 and Qi2 products, including high-capacity laptop power banks for hybrid and remote work. Strict product safety and thermal management requirements favor established manufacturers with certified charging platforms.

Asia Pacific: With an estimated 35% to 45% share, Asia Pacific remains the largest manufacturing and consumption center. Smartphone adoption, rapid product development and established component supply chains across the mainland and Taiwan(China) support strong volume growth. Competition is centered on cost-per-watt performance, fast-charging capabilities and gallium nitride integration.

Europe: Europe represents approximately 20% to 25% of the market. Universal USB-C requirements, circular economy initiatives, right-to-repair policies and demand for traceable materials are reshaping product development. Brands using post-consumer recycled plastics and conflict-free minerals can strengthen premium positioning.

South America: The region holds an estimated 5% to 8% market share. Demand is led by mid-tier products serving mobile-first consumers, although import tariffs, currency volatility and fragmented distribution continue to affect pricing and availability. Middle East and Africa: This market accounts for an estimated 4% to 6% share. Grid instability and urbanization support demand for durable, high-capacity products exceeding 20,000 mAh. Distribution partnerships with Asian telecommunications and electronics providers are expanding regional access.

Application and Product Segmentation

Smartphones remain the largest application by volume, but product requirements are shifting toward Qi2 magnetic alignment, 15W to 25W wireless output and enhanced thermal dissipation. Snap-on magnetic designs are increasingly replacing conventional tethered accessories.

Laptop charging is among the most valuable growth segments. USB-C PD 3.1 allows compatible power banks to provide up to 240W, supporting high-performance notebooks and mobile workstations. Demand from enterprise buyers is increasing the need for large cell capacities, buck-boost converters, multi-port charging and layered protection circuitry.

Tablet power banks generally require sustained outputs of 30W to 65W, passthrough charging and effective thermal regulation. Solid-state cells could support thinner designs without sacrificing energy density. Handheld gaming consoles and high-fidelity media devices require stable high-wattage output that prevents interruptions during intensive use.

Wearables require intelligent micro-current charging for smartwatches, biometric rings and true wireless stereo earbuds. Advanced power banks can identify low-current devices and adjust output to protect sensitive batteries and support longer operating life.

Power Bank Value Chain and Supply Chain

Industry profitability is shifting from basic cell assembly toward semiconductor integration, battery management software and thermal engineering. Upstream suppliers remain exposed to volatility in lithium, cobalt, copper and specialized solid-state electrolyte materials. Midstream cell manufacturing continues to be concentrated among major Asian producers of 18650, 21700 and lithium-polymer formats.

Higher margins are increasingly captured during engineering and systems integration. Proprietary Battery Management Systems, gallium nitride semiconductors, thermal interface materials and firmware controlling PD 3.1 protocols differentiate premium products from low-cost assemblies. Direct-to-consumer e-commerce can also provide stronger margin retention than traditional retail distribution.

As solid-state commercialization progresses, leading power bank manufacturers are expected to deepen collaboration with battery foundries. Custom cell development and vertical integration may improve supply security, product differentiation and control over performance standards.

Competitive Landscape

The global power bank market includes multinational accessory brands, consumer electronics manufacturers and specialized portable power companies. Belkin is expanding its Qi2 portfolio through products such as the UltraCharge Pro 10K and Slim Magnetic 5K, combining wireless fast charging with USB-C output. Hyper is targeting premium users with the HyperJuice Qi2 Solid-State Power Bank, emphasizing lower thermal output and improved battery stability.

Anker Innovations continues to compete through PowerIQ technology, gallium nitride adoption, multi-port power allocation and broad international distribution. Xiaomi uses large-scale procurement and ecosystem integration to offer high-capacity products at competitive prices. AUKEY focuses on safety circuitry, charging compatibility and rugged designs, while RAVPower targets high-capacity applications that may include alternating current outlets and solar-compatible input.

Lenovo positions portable power products as extensions of its ThinkPad and Yoga ecosystems, particularly for enterprise customers requiring certified USB-C PD charging. mophie remains focused on premium materials, Qi2 magnetic charging and compatibility with major smartphone ecosystems. Zendure and Omnicharge serve professionals and digital nomads requiring high-wattage USB-C, multiple outputs and detailed power monitoring.

Regional and specialized brands also remain influential. AMBRANE benefits from localized manufacturing and distribution in India, while INTEX competes in price-sensitive entry-level channels. ROMOSS emphasizes high-capacity products for mobile gaming, delivery workers and extended off-grid use. myCharge differentiates through built-in cables and wall prongs, while UIMI addresses outdoor and off-grid demand with solar charging, weather resistance and emergency lighting.

ADATA and GRIFFIN focus on ruggedized products for industrial, outdoor and enterprise environments. uNu Electronics concentrates on slim magnetic formats, and GRIFFIN prioritizes resistance to shock, dust and extreme temperatures. These differentiated strategies allow manufacturers to compete beyond capacity and price alone.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Key opportunities include the commercialization of solid-state batteries, universal charging protocols and growing demand for enterprise mobility. Standardization around USB-C PD 3.1 and Qi2 allows manufacturers to serve broader markets with fewer proprietary product variants. Wearable health devices, laptops, tablets and professional mobile hardware are also creating sustained demand for reliable portable charging.

Challenges include thermal control at outputs approaching 240W, battery safety, e-waste regulation and responsible mineral sourcing. Compliance with European battery legislation and global recycling requirements may increase operating costs, particularly for high-volume manufacturers competing on thin margins.

Macroeconomic conditions add further pressure. Elevated financing costs can limit investment in solid-state production, while inflation in lithium, copper and other materials can compress profitability. Consumer price sensitivity makes it difficult for brands to transfer all cost increases to buyers.

Geopolitical developments are also restructuring the global power bank supply chain. China Plus One strategies are accelerating final assembly investment in Vietnam, India and Mexico. Although geographic diversification can improve resilience, it may increase lead times, duplicate quality control costs and complicate logistics. Restrictions affecting advanced semiconductors could also constrain the availability of Power Management ICs required for premium high-wattage charging products.

Through 2031, competitive advantage will increasingly depend on battery innovation, certified safety, USB-C PD 3.1 and Qi2 compatibility, sustainable manufacturing and supply chain resilience. Companies that combine these capabilities with effective regional distribution will be best positioned to capture growth in the global power bank market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global Power Bank Market Context and Macroeconomic Impact

2.1 Product Development Background

2.2 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

2.2.1 Global GDP Trends and Consumer Electronics Spending

2.2.2 Impact of Inflation and Supply Chain Costs on Retail Prices

2.3 Geopolitical Conflicts and Their Impact on the Industry

2.3.1 Impact on Battery Raw Material Supply and Trade Routes

2.3.2 Regional Market Resilience and Energy Security Trends

2.4 Global Power Bank Market Volume and Market Size (2021-2026)

Chapter 3 Global Power Bank Market by Type

3.1 Market Volume and Size Analysis by Battery Type (2021-2026)

3.1.1 Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Battery

3.1.2 Lithium-Polymer (Li-Po) Battery

3.2 Market Volume and Size Analysis by Capacity (2021-2026)

3.2.1 Under 5000 mAh

3.2.2 5001-10000 mAh

3.2.3 10001-20000 mAh

3.2.4 Above 20000 mAh

Chapter 4 Global Power Bank Market by Application

4.1 Market Volume and Size Analysis by Application (2021-2026)

4.2 Smart Phone

4.3 Tablet

4.4 Laptop

4.5 Portable Media Device

4.6 Wearable Device

Chapter 5 Global Power Bank Market by Region

5.1 Market Volume and Size Analysis by Region (2021-2026)

5.2 North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

5.3 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain)

5.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan (China), SE Asia)

5.5 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

5.6 Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

Chapter 6 Power Bank Manufacturing Process and Technology Analysis

6.1 Production Flow and Assembly Line Overview

6.2 Core Technologies: Fast Charging (PD/QC), Wireless Charging, and BMS

6.3 Global Power Bank Patent Landscape Analysis

Chapter 7 Industry Chain and Value Chain Analysis

7.1 Value Chain Overview

7.2 Upstream Battery Cell and Chipset Suppliers

7.3 Midstream Manufacturing and OEM/ODM Services

7.4 Downstream Distribution: E-commerce vs. Brick-and-Mortar

Chapter 8 Global Power Bank Import and Export Analysis

8.1 Global Import Volume and Value (2021-2026)

8.2 Global Export Volume and Value (2021-2026)

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape and Concentration Rate

9.1 Market Concentration Rate (CR3, CR5)

9.2 Competitive Ranking of Key Players (2025)

9.3 Strategic Alliances, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Chapter 10 Key Players Analysis

10.1 ADATA

10.1.1 Company Overview and Product Portfolio

10.1.2 SWOT Analysis

10.1.3 ADATA Power Bank Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.1.4 ADATA Power Bank Market Share (2021-2026)

10.2 Anker Innovations

10.2.1 Company Overview and Fast Charging Leadership

10.2.2 Anker Power Bank Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.2.3 Anker Power Bank Market Share (2021-2026)

10.2.4 SWOT Analysis

10.3 AUKEY

10.3.1 Company Overview and Market Positioning

10.3.2 AUKEY Power Bank Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.3.3 AUKEY Power Bank Market Share (2021-2026)

10.4 Xiaomi

10.4.1 Company Overview and Ecosystem Strategy

10.4.2 Xiaomi Power Bank Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.4.3 Xiaomi Power Bank Market Share (2021-2026)

10.5 RAVPower

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 RAVPower Power Bank Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.5.3 RAVPower Power Bank Market Share (2021-2026)

10.6 GRIFFIN

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 GRIFFIN Power Bank Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.6.3 GRIFFIN Power Bank Market Share (2021-2026)

10.7 Lenovo

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Lenovo Power Bank Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.7.3 Lenovo Power Bank Market Share (2021-2026)

10.8 mophie

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 mophie Power Bank Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.8.3 mophie Power Bank Market Share (2021-2026)

10.9 AMBRANE

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 AMBRANE Power Bank Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.9.3 AMBRANE Power Bank Market Share (2021-2026)

10.10 INTEX

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 INTEX Power Bank Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.10.3 INTEX Power Bank Market Share (2021-2026)

10.11 myCharge

10.11.1 Company Overview

10.11.2 myCharge Power Bank Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.11.3 myCharge Power Bank Market Share (2021-2026)

10.12 Omnicharge

10.12.1 Company Overview

10.12.2 Omnicharge Power Bank Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.12.3 Omnicharge Power Bank Market Share (2021-2026)

10.13 UIMI

10.13.1 Company Overview

10.13.2 UIMI Power Bank Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.13.3 UIMI Power Bank Market Share (2021-2026)

10.14 uNu Electronics

10.14.1 Company Overview

10.14.2 uNu Power Bank Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.14.3 uNu Power Bank Market Share (2021-2026)

10.15 Zendure

10.15.1 Company Overview

10.15.2 Zendure Power Bank Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.15.3 Zendure Power Bank Market Share (2021-2026)

10.16 ROMOSS

10.16.1 Company Overview

10.16.2 ROMOSS Power Bank Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.16.3 ROMOSS Power Bank Market Share (2021-2026)

Chapter 11 Global Power Bank Market Forecast (2027-2031)

11.1 Market Volume and Size Forecast

11.2 Forecast by Type (2027-2031)

11.3 Forecast by Application (2027-2031)

11.4 Forecast by Key Regions (2027-2031)

Chapter 12 Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Drivers

12.2 Industry Restraints

12.3 Industry Opportunities

12.4 Industry Trends

Chapter 13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables [32]

List of Figures [26]

Companies Featured



ADATA

Anker Innovations

AUKEY

Xiaomi

RAVPower

GRIFFIN

Lenovo

mophie

AMBRANE

INTEX

myCharge

Omnicharge

UIMI

uNu Electronics

Zendure ROMOSS

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