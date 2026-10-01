(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sanoma Learning, Press Release, 1 October 2026 at 12:00 p.m. EET Sanoma Learning launches Sanna, an AI teacher assistant designed to reduce teachers' workload Co-created with more than 1,500 teachers across Europe, Sanna addresses the need for educational AI tools that reduce teachers' workload and support increasingly diverse needs in European classrooms. Built on trusted local learning materials and national curricula, Sanna provides safe and pedagogically grounded AI support for teachers. Sanoma Learning today launched Sanna, an AI assistant designed specifically for teachers. Sanna helps teachers prepare lessons, create additional teaching materials, provide feedback, tailor learning activities to different student needs, and save time on routine tasks. The service will be available for free trial in the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Finland and Sweden. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Sanna has been developed specifically for education, aligned with national curricula and built on Sanoma Learning's trusted educational content and responsible AI approach. Through initial testing in 2025 and a two-month pilot programme in 2026 involving more than 1,500 teachers across Europe, the solution was further developed through direct teacher feedback, studies, and interviews to ensure it meets the needs of real classrooms.

The demand for educational AI is rising

As schools increasingly explore the use of artificial intelligence, teachers are looking for AI solutions designed for education rather than consumer use. In Sanoma Learning's 2026 European Teacher Survey (ETS), with over 20,000 teachers responding, between 75% and 93% of teachers said AI tools used in education should be developed for educational purposes rather than adapted from general-purpose AI applications. The findings are consistent with OECD research showing that generative AI can support learning when used within clear educational frameworks and guided by sound teaching practices.







“Sanna is co-created with schools and teachers to address some of the sector's biggest challenges. As teachers face increasing pressure to meet diverse student needs while managing growing workloads, Sanna helps save time and create personalised learning materials more efficiently, so teachers can spend more time on what matters most: supporting their students”, explains Oleg Sokolov, Senior Director of Data & AI at Sanoma Learning.





Sanna builds on Sanoma Learning's long-standing experience in developing educational content through its local publishers and digital learning solutions for schools across Europe. By combining advances in generative AI with trusted learning materials and teaching expertise, the company aims to provide practical support that reflects the realities of today's classrooms.

"Many teachers are already using general AI tools, while our European Teacher Survey shows that most teachers are not convinced that general-purpose AI improves pupils' learning outcomes. They want solutions they can trust in a school setting, and that is what we are now delivering," said Sokolov.

How Sanna works

Sanna supports teachers with everyday classroom tasks, including lesson planning, creating assignments and assessments, adapting materials for different learning levels, developing additional classroom activities, providing feedback on student assignments, and creating presentations. Teachers can use Sanna in two ways:



Guided tools that help create differentiated lesson materials and other teaching resources for specific educational needs. An AI chat interface where teachers can ask questions, explore ideas, refine content, and generate new materials.

Teachers remain in control over teaching decisions throughout the whole process. All AI-generated content can be reviewed, edited, adapted, and approved before it is used in the classroom. Designed specifically for schools, Sanna has been developed in line with Sanoma Learning's principles for responsible AI and educational approach.

Sanna offers a safe pedagogical environment designed to comply with EU privacy and AI regulations. Sanoma's Responsible AI approach is based on a set of core principles that provide a coherent foundation across pedagogical, didactic, legal and ethical dimensions. For example, our educational guardrails are designed to keep AI-generated outputs relevant for learning, our product UX is designed to ensure teachers remain in control and help limit over-reliance on AI, and all data is processed within Europe.

Sanna will be available for a 30-day trial from 1 October 2026 in selected European markets. Information about availability, subscription options, and pricing can be found at .

About Sanoma Learning

Sanoma Learning is Europe's leading K12 learning company, serving about 25 million students across our markets. We support teachers and students with best-in-class learning content and solutions to help all students reach their potential.

Our blended offering combines printed and digital learning materials, digital platforms, and AI-driven solutions purpose-built for learning and teaching. We develop our learning materials and solutions in close collaboration with teachers and students to truly understand their needs and aspirations.

By combining deep pedagogical expertise with high-quality content, innovative technology and responsible use of AI, we create positive impact and help shape the future of K12 education.

Sanoma Learning is part of Sanoma, an innovative and agile learning and media company. Through learning and media, we have a positive impact on the lives of millions of people every day.

For more information about Sanoma Learning, visit our website: sanomalearning.com.



Resources

OECD (2026), OECD Digital Education Outlook 2026: Exploring Effective Uses of Generative AI in Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, .

Sanoma Learning (2026), 2026 European Teacher Survey: Education in evolution: Teachers are ready for AI but only when it is built for learning. Sanoma, Helsinki, Finland.

Sanna:

Contact information:

Johnny Anderson

Communication Director, Sanoma Learning

+47 932 40 192

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