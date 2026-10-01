Global Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2031 EV, ESS, Gigafactory, And AI Analytics Demand Fuel 12.5%-16.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with regenerative testers, AI-driven lifecycle analytics and second-life battery grading, while targeting gigafactory upgrades and advanced chemistries.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Market: Industry Trends, Value Chain, and Competitive Dynamics" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global secondary rechargeable battery testing market is expanding rapidly as electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, consumer electronics, and industrial applications increase their reliance on high-performance energy storage. Battery manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers require advanced testing systems to validate safety, lifecycle, capacity, reliability, and performance throughout R&D, pilot-line production, mass manufacturing, end-of-line testing, and second-life evaluation.

Testing platforms apply precise charge and discharge profiles while monitoring voltage, current, temperature, internal resistance, and other critical parameters. Market demand is led by lithium-ion batteries, while the commercialization of solid-state batteries, sodium-ion batteries, and silicon-anode technologies is creating additional requirements for specialized testing equipment and environmental validation.

The global secondary rechargeable battery testing market is anticipated to reach between 1.2 billion USD and 1.8 billion USD by the end of 2026. Supported by gigafactory construction, stricter battery safety regulations, higher-voltage electric vehicle platforms, and continued battery innovation, the market is projected to record a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 12.5% to 16.5% through 2031.

Battery Testing Equipment Value Chain

The industry value chain combines electronic components, power electronics, precision manufacturing, automation, and data analytics. Upstream suppliers provide high-precision data acquisition cards, power semiconductors such as IGBTs and MOSFETs, microcontrollers, sensors, contact probes, customized high-current cables, structural steel, environmental chambers, and explosion-proof cabinets. Semiconductor availability remains particularly important because supply constraints can increase equipment lead times and production costs.

Midstream battery testing equipment manufacturers integrate these components into multi-channel systems for cell, module, and pack testing. Competitive differentiation is increasingly based on measurement accuracy, automation, software capabilities, high-power system architecture, and regenerative energy technology.

Downstream customers include battery cell manufacturers, automotive OEMs, consumer electronics companies, energy storage providers, research institutions, and third-party laboratories. Enterprise battery testing equipment generally has an operational lifecycle of about 5 years due to continuous use, component stress, rising battery capacity, and changing voltage and current requirements. This replacement cycle supports recurring demand for system upgrades and new installations.

Key Application Segments



Electric Vehicles: EV battery testing is the market's largest and most valuable application segment. Testing occurs at the cell, module, and pack levels, with growing demand for systems capable of supporting 400V, 800V, and future 1000V+ vehicle architectures. Dynamic driving profiles, ultra-fast charging validation, regenerative braking simulations, and thermal safety testing are becoming essential capabilities.

Energy Storage Systems: Grid-scale battery deployment is accelerating alongside solar and wind power investment. Chinese energy storage lithium battery shipments reached 630 GWh in 2025, representing year-on-year growth of 85%, while China accounted for more than 90% of global energy storage battery shipments. ESS testing prioritizes cycle life, thermal management, long-duration performance, and reliable continuous operation.

Power Tools: Testing requirements focus on high C-rate discharge, rapid thermal changes, vibration resistance, and short-duration power delivery. Continued adoption of high-power lithium-ion cells supports demand for specialized multi-channel testing systems.

Portable Equipment: Smartphones, laptops, wearables, and other compact electronics require high-precision micro-current measurement and large automated systems capable of testing thousands of cylindrical or pouch cells. Other Applications: Aerospace, marine, medical devices, and e-bikes represent smaller but high-value markets. These applications often require validation under extreme temperature, pressure, vibration, and operating conditions.

Regional Market Outlook



Asia-Pacific: APAC remains the center of global battery manufacturing and is expected to achieve a CAGR of approximately 13.5% to 17.5%. China leads in EV and ESS battery production, while Japan and South Korea are major advanced battery R&D hubs. Taiwan, China, contributes significant semiconductor, electronics, and automated test system expertise.

North America: The regional market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% to 15.0%. United States gigafactory development, domestic EV supply chain investment, and next-generation battery research are increasing demand for production testing, formation systems, and laboratory equipment.

Europe: Europe is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% to 15.5%. Germany, the UK, and France are driving automotive electrification, while EU requirements for battery passports, lifecycle reporting, recycling, and supply chain sustainability are strengthening demand for auditable testing platforms.

South America: The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% to 10.0%, supported by lithium resources, localized battery R&D, commercial EV adoption, and renewable energy storage projects. Middle East and Africa: Regional growth is projected at 7.5% to 10.5%. Large solar projects in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are creating demand for Energy Storage Systems and testing solutions capable of validating battery performance in extreme desert temperatures.

Competitive Landscape

The secondary rechargeable battery testing market includes established instrumentation companies and specialized equipment manufacturers. Arbin Instruments LLC and Maccor Inc. are prominent suppliers of high-precision R&D and cycle-life testing systems. Bitrode Corporation and Digatron Power Electronics GmbH provide heavy-duty, high-power solutions for automotive and large-scale battery applications, including regenerative testing capabilities.

Megger Group Limited serves stationary battery, grid integration, and electrical safety applications. Innovex Co. Ltd., Kataoka Corporation, and Kikusui Electronics Corporation provide automated inspection, precision measurement, DC power, and electronic load solutions. Wonik PNE Co. Ltd. is strongly positioned within South Korea's battery manufacturing ecosystem, while Chroma ATE Inc. delivers automated battery test systems for R&D and production environments.

China-based suppliers have a major presence in high-volume formation, grading, and testing equipment. Key companies include Zhejiang Hangke Technology Incorporated Company, Shenzhen RePower Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Neware Electronics Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Kinte Electric Industrial Co. Ltd., Guangzhou BlueKey Electronic Equipment Company, Guangdong Hynn Technology Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Land Electronic Co. Ltd. In 2025, Wuhan Land Electronic Co. Ltd. generated 23 million USD in battery testing equipment revenue.

Market Opportunities



Advanced Battery Chemistries: Solid-state, sodium-ion, and silicon-anode batteries require new testing protocols, upgraded environmental chambers, and higher-precision measurement systems.

Second-Life Battery Testing: Retired EV batteries may retain 70-80% of their original capacity. Rapid diagnostic and grading systems can determine their suitability for second-life energy storage applications.

AI and Battery Analytics: AI-driven predictive analytics can process large testing datasets, estimate battery lifespan, identify early degradation patterns, and reduce R&D timelines. Regenerative Testing Systems: Rising electricity costs are increasing demand for equipment that returns discharged energy to facility power networks, improving gigafactory efficiency and reducing operating expenses.

Market Challenges

High upfront investment and R&D costs remain significant barriers, particularly for high-power pack testing equipment. Manufacturers must also respond quickly to evolving battery architectures and avoid system obsolescence within the typical 5-year equipment lifecycle. Semiconductor shortages, limited availability of specialized power conversion modules, and logistics disruptions can delay production and compress margins. At the same time, intense competition and price pressure in high-volume Asian markets are encouraging suppliers to differentiate through accuracy, automation, software, energy efficiency, and technical support.

Despite these challenges, the global secondary rechargeable battery testing market is positioned for sustained expansion. Continued investment in electric mobility, grid-scale storage, battery manufacturing, advanced chemistries, and second-life applications will make precise, scalable, and energy-efficient testing infrastructure increasingly important through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Market Overview

2.1 Global Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

2.2 Global Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Market Volume and Forecast (2021-2031)

2.3 Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Market Drivers

2.3.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3 Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Technology and Patent Analysis

3.1 Evolution of Battery Testing Technologies

3.2 Core Testing Methodologies (Charge/Discharge, Cycle Life, Internal Resistance)

3.3 Global Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Patent Analysis

3.4 Emerging Technology Trends in Battery Testing

Chapter 4 Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Materials and Components Analysis

4.2 Midstream Equipment Manufacturing and Assembly

4.3 Downstream Application Landscape

4.4 Profit Margin Analysis across the Value Chain

Chapter 5 Global Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Market by Product Type

5.1 Global Market Size and Volume by Product Type (2021-2026)

5.2 Cell Testing Equipment

5.3 Module Testing Equipment

5.4 Pack Testing Equipment

Chapter 6 Global Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Market by Application

6.1 Global Market Size and Volume by Application (2021-2026)

6.2 EV (Electric Vehicles)

6.3 Energy Storage System

6.4 Power Tool

6.5 Portable Equipment

6.6 Others

Chapter 7 Global Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Market by Region

7.1 Global Market Size and Volume by Region (2021-2026)

7.2 North America Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Market Analysis

7.2.1 United States

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Market Analysis

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 United Kingdom

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Italy

7.3.5 Spain

7.4 Asia-Pacific Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Market Analysis

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 South Korea

7.4.4 Taiwan (China)

7.4.5 Southeast Asia

7.5 South America Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Market Analysis

7.5.1 Brazil

7.6 Middle East & Africa Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Global Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Import and Export Analysis

8.1 Global Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Import Trends by Region

8.2 Global Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Export Trends by Region

8.3 Supply Chain Resilience and Tariff Impacts

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Concentration Rate

9.2 Top Players Market Share Analysis (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Strategic Moves (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships)

Chapter 10 Key Company Profiles

10.1 Arbin Instruments LLC

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 SWOT Analysis

10.1.3 Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Sales, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.1.4 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

10.2 Maccor Inc.

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 SWOT Analysis

10.2.3 Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Sales, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.2.4 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

10.3 Bitrode Corporation

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 SWOT Analysis

10.3.3 Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Sales, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.3.4 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

10.4 Digatron Power Electronics GmbH

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 SWOT Analysis

10.4.3 Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Sales, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.4.4 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

10.5 Megger Group Limited

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 SWOT Analysis

10.5.3 Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Sales, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.5.4 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

10.6 Innovex Co. Ltd.

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 SWOT Analysis

10.6.3 Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Sales, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.6.4 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

10.7 Kataoka Corporation

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 SWOT Analysis

10.7.3 Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Sales, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.7.4 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

10.8 Kikusui Electronics Corporation

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 SWOT Analysis

10.8.3 Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Sales, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.8.4 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

10.9 Wonik PNE Co. Ltd.

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 SWOT Analysis

10.9.3 Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Sales, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.9.4 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

10.10 Chroma ATE Inc.

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 SWOT Analysis

10.10.3 Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Sales, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.10.4 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

10.11 Zhejiang Hangke Technology Incorporated Company

10.11.1 Company Overview

10.11.2 SWOT Analysis

10.11.3 Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Sales, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.11.4 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

10.12 Shenzhen RePower Technology Co. Ltd.

10.12.1 Company Overview

10.12.2 SWOT Analysis

10.12.3 Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Sales, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.12.4 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

10.13 Shenzhen Neware Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.13.1 Company Overview

10.13.2 SWOT Analysis

10.13.3 Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Sales, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.13.4 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

10.14 Guangzhou Kinte Electric Industrial Co. Ltd.

10.14.1 Company Overview

10.14.2 SWOT Analysis

10.14.3 Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Sales, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.14.4 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

10.15 Guangzhou BlueKey Electronic Equipment Company

10.15.1 Company Overview

10.15.2 SWOT Analysis

10.15.3 Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Sales, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.15.4 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

10.16 Guangdong Hynn Technology Co. Ltd.

10.16.1 Company Overview

10.16.2 SWOT Analysis

10.16.3 Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Sales, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.16.4 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

10.17 Wuhan Land Electronic Co. Ltd.

10.17.1 Company Overview

10.17.2 SWOT Analysis

10.17.3 Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Sales, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.17.4 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

Chapter 11 Global Secondary Rechargeable Battery Testing Market Forecast (2027-2031)

11.1 Global Market Size and Volume Forecast by Product Type (2027-2031)

11.2 Global Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application (2027-2031)

11.3 Global Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region (2027-2031)

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

12.1 Key Findings

12.2 Strategic Recommendations for Market Participants

12.3 Concluding Remarks

List of Tables [35]

List of Figures [29]

Companies Featured



Arbin Instruments LLC

Maccor Inc.

Bitrode Corporation

Digatron Power Electronics GmbH

Megger Group Limited

Innovex Co. Ltd.

Kataoka Corporation

Kikusui Electronics Corporation

Wonik PNE Co. Ltd.

Chroma ATE Inc.

Zhejiang Hangke Technology Incorporated Company

Shenzhen RePower Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Neware Electronics Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Kinte Electric Industrial Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou BlueKey Electronic Equipment Company

Guangdong Hynn Technology Co. Ltd. Wuhan Land Electronic Co. Ltd.

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