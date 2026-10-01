Caribou Announces Leadership Transition: Richard Fleder To Become Executive Chairman Amy Gasbarro Appointed CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Caribou today announced a planned executive leadership transition that strengthens the company's long-term strategic direction and positions it for accelerated growth. Effective October 1, 2026, Richard Fleder, current Chief Executive Officer, will assume the role of Executive Chairman. Amy Gasbarro, currently serving as President, will advance into the role of Chief Executive Officer.This transition reflects Caribou's continued momentum in independent pharmacy benefit management audit, payment integrity, fiduciary solutions, and transparency-driven innovation, areas where the company has established market leadership and deep client trust.“Caribou is entering an exciting new chapter, and this transition is a natural evolution of our growth,” said Richard Fleder, incoming Executive Chairman.“Amy has been instrumental in shaping our strategy, strengthening our operations, and building the culture that defines who we are. Her leadership, discipline, and vision make her the right person to guide Caribou into its next phase. I look forward to supporting her and the entire organization in my new role.”“I'm honored to step into the CEO role and continue building on the strong foundation our team and partners have created,” said Amy Gasbarro, incoming Chief Executive Officer.“Caribou's mission: delivering clarity, integrity, and measurable value for employers and health plan sponsors has never been more important. We are entering a period of extraordinary opportunity, and I'm committed to leading with focus, transparency, and a relentless drive to deliver results for our clients, our employees, and our investors.”“We are fully aligned with this leadership transition and confident it positions Caribou for sustained growth and industry impact,” said Gordon Maner, Partner at Frontline Healthcare Partners.“Amy has demonstrated exceptional leadership and operational rigor, and her elevation to CEO reflects the strength of Caribou's succession planning and strategic clarity. We look forward to continuing our partnership with both Amy and Richard as the company advances its next stage of innovation and expansion.”About CaribouCaribou is a leading provider of independent pharmacy benefit management audit, payment integrity, fiduciary oversight, and transparency-driven solutions for employers, health plans, and partners across the healthcare ecosystem. The company delivers measurable financial value, operational clarity, and compliance-aligned insights that empower organizations to make informed, data-driven decisions.About Frontline Healthcare PartnersFrontline Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused on building and scaling differentiated healthcare services organizations. Frontline partners with leadership teams to accelerate growth, strengthen operational performance, and deliver long-term value across the healthcare landscape.

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Caribou Announces Leadership Transition: Richard Fleder to Become Executive Chairman; Amy Gasbarro Appointed CEO News Provided By amplify marketing LLC October 01, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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