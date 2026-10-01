Third Wave Insurance Appoints Paul Casey As Chief Acquisition Officer

Paul Casey, CAO of Third Wave Insurance

Seasoned M&A leader brings extensive experience to accelerate the company's acquisition strategy and drive continued growth.

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Third Wave Insurance (“Third Wave”), a retail insurance brokerage platform backed by TPG, a leading global alternative asset management firm, today announced the appointment of Paul Casey as Chief Acquisition Officer. In this role, he will report to Paul Vredenburg, Chief Executive Officer, and will focus on sourcing, structuring, and integrating new agency partners to support long-term growth.Casey is an accomplished operating executive and M&A leader with a strong track record of accelerating growth, executing strategic acquisitions, and integrating businesses successfully. During his time at AssuredPartners International, he served as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Acquisitions and Integration, where he led initiatives to drive acquisition-led growth, improve organizational efficiency, and integrate acquired businesses.“I am thrilled to have Paul join Third Wave in this role,” said Paul Vredenburg, Third Wave Insurance chairman and CEO.“His expertise in building and executing on corporate development initiatives, in addition to sourcing and closing high-quality deals, will differentiate our acquisition growth strategy within the marketplace. I look forward to Paul accelerating our M&A strategic plan."Casey joins Third Wave at a pivotal stage in the company's growth, marked by continued expansion and the deployment of newly developed technology capabilities. Launched in January 2026 with Palmer & Cay as its flagship retail business, Third Wave recently announced agreements to acquire five insurance and advisory firms across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida. The acquisitions will deepen Third Wave's presence across the Southeast and broaden its capabilities in employee benefits, commercial property and casualty insurance, self-funded healthcare administration, retirement planning, and wealth advisory services.About Third Wave InsuranceThird Wave Insurance is an insurance agency that was founded to challenge the status quo and redefine what's possible in our industry. The firm invests in people, leverages technology, and standardizes execution. Our producer-focused model empowers those closest to the client and the market, removing friction and rewarding performance so value-creators can operate with clarity, speed, and support. We're committed to building something enduring, powered by talent, technology, trust, and long-term vision, because this is the next wave, and we're just getting started. Learn more: thirdwaveinsuranceAbout TPGTPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $327 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across a broadly diversified set of strategies, including private equity, impact, credit, real estate, and market solutions, and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities.ContactTPGJulia Sottosanti...

Claudine Morales

Third Wave Insurance

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Third Wave Insurance Appoints Paul Casey as Chief Acquisition Officer News Provided By Third Wave Insurance October 01, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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