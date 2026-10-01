Fmpro Migrator Custom Dev Edition 11.85 Adds Fixed-Price Cakephp 5 Conversions For Filemaker Pro & Visual Foxpro

FmPro Migrator AI Accelerated Edition

Layout Conversion Workbench CakePHP 5 DEV Window

FmPro Migrator Site License Server Diagram

The Layout Conversion Workbench automates high-fidelity migrations of layouts/forms from FileMaker Pro & Visual FoxPro to CakePHP 5 web applications.

- David Simpson

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / --.com Solutions Inc. today announced FmPro Migrator Custom Dev Edition 11.85, adding fixed-price CakePHP 5 conversions for FileMaker Pro and Visual FoxPro applications through the Layout Conversion Workbench. The Custom Dev Edition includes the automated conversion of up to 5,000 layouts, forms and reports for any FileMaker Pro or Visual FoxPro migration project - delivered as a fixed-price consulting engagement that keeps migration projects within budget.

The generated web application retains the signature features of FmPro Migrator's PHP conversions: a navigation toolbar built with Font Awesome SVG icons providing record navigation, form switching and operating-mode changes; and a full-featured search system supporting multiple Find Requests, the Omit option, 14 FileMaker query operators, a Recent Finds menu, foundset record management and one-click CSV export of the current foundset.

The CakePHP 5.3 conversion introduces a new open architecture. Instead of shipping embedded copies of framework and utility files, project-level tasks generate simple user-executed command lines which download the latest CakePHP 5.3, jQuery and Font Awesome releases directly into the project folder - guaranteeing every generated application starts from current, fully patched components. Project options such as Authentication (None or Basic role-based login) and Data Access (All, Read Only, Edit Only) are set by editing clearly marked text at the top of the task instructions, giving developers direct, transparent control over the generated code.

Fixed-Price Engagements Keep Complex Projects Within Budget

Legacy migration projects have traditionally carried open-ended consulting costs that made budgeting difficult and delayed project approval. Fixed-price FmPro Migrator Custom Dev Edition pricing enables even the largest and most complex projects to be delivered economically, with human-centered collaboration powered by the latest foundation AI models.

Because the Layout Conversion Workbench is built around LLM task prompts rather than hard-coded conversion logic, unique project customizations that previously required thousands of lines of custom code are now delivered through updates to the task prompts - tailored individually for each customer when needed. This prompt-based architecture also makes the Workbench flexible enough to economically test multiple conversion options during the same project - allowing customers to evaluate candidate target frameworks side-by-side before committing to a direction.

Single Source of Truth for the Entire Conversion Project

FmPro Migrator converts binary format files from FileMaker Pro, Visual FoxPro and Microsoft Access into easily machine-readable text files ready for further processing by modern AI coding tools including Claude Code, Cursor, OpenAI Codex and VSCode. FmPro Migrator contains the metadata for the entire conversion project - value lists, scripts, tables and fields, relationships, layouts, and forms/reports - serving as the single source of truth throughout the conversion process.

The Layout Conversion Workbench is unique in its ability to dynamically inject the proper context into each automation task, ensuring LLMs have exactly the information they require during processing. Each generated file is produced from task prompts that automatically receive the relevant layout metadata, field mapping tables, and naming maps - eliminating the naming mismatches and hallucinated identifiers that plague manual AI-assisted conversion efforts. Token-efficient metadata supports hundreds of layout objects without exceeding LLM context limits, and an agentic workflow processes all files with batch processing.

Team of 10 to Team of 1

Using the Layout Conversion Workbench enables full-fidelity automated conversions of layouts, forms and reports - regardless of complexity - by a single developer. Work that previously required a team of ten developers manually recreating forms, wiring data access code, and testing navigation logic is now completed by one developer supervising an automated task sequence.

Modern Frameworks, Enterprise-Class Results

The Layout Conversion Workbench immediately utilizes the latest modern coding frameworks and design methodologies to upgrade legacy apps, scaling desktop applications up to enterprise-class web or binary applications based upon the selected conversion feature. The new CakePHP 5 conversion transforms legacy desktop database layouts into modern PHP web applications, reproducing the original forms with high fidelity - including tab controls, portals/grids, radio and checkbox groups, and value list menus.

Additional available and planned conversions include XAML WPF + EF Core (C# and VB), *ASP C#, *Angular + TypeScript, *Angular + TypeScript + Java SpringBoot, *Node, *Python + Django, *React Native + TypeScript (CLI and Expo), and *.NET MAUI XAML + MVVM + C#.

The Custom Dev Edition includes the same features as FmPro Migrator Site License Edition, including running local LLMs via Ollama, without requiring the longer-term commitment or included server hardware.



Availability

FmPro Migrator Custom Dev Edition 11.85 is available now for macOS and Windows. For pricing details, refer to the website order page:



The Layout Conversion Workbench Manual is available at:



Additional information about conversion services and features:



David Simpson

.com Solutions Inc.

+1 510-555-1212

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FmPro Migrator Custom Dev Edition 11.85 Adds Fixed-Price CakePHP 5 Conversions for FileMaker Pro & Visual FoxPro News Provided By .com Solutions Inc. October 01, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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