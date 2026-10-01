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Uzbek President Meets FIFA Chief to Expand Football Cooperation
(MENAFN) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Tashkent on Wednesday to discuss the development of football and broader cooperation in the sports sector, according to a statement from the Uzbek presidency.
The statement said Infantino praised Uzbekistan’s progress in football and its efforts to introduce reforms designed to strengthen support for sports across the country.
The preparations for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which Uzbekistan will co-host with Azerbaijan, were among the main issues discussed during the meeting.
The two sides also reviewed joint initiatives aimed at expanding the popularity of football, with a particular focus on encouraging greater participation among young people.
“Discussions focused on further expanding the partnership, specifically regarding the transformation of football organization and management systems, fostering young talent, and training coaches, referees, managers, sports physicians, and technical specialists to international standards,” the statement said.
The talks also covered Uzbekistan’s plans to host major FIFA competitions and events, along with efforts to speed up the establishment of a FIFA regional office in Tashkent.
Infantino had also met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Tuesday as part of his visit to the region.
The statement said Infantino praised Uzbekistan’s progress in football and its efforts to introduce reforms designed to strengthen support for sports across the country.
The preparations for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which Uzbekistan will co-host with Azerbaijan, were among the main issues discussed during the meeting.
The two sides also reviewed joint initiatives aimed at expanding the popularity of football, with a particular focus on encouraging greater participation among young people.
“Discussions focused on further expanding the partnership, specifically regarding the transformation of football organization and management systems, fostering young talent, and training coaches, referees, managers, sports physicians, and technical specialists to international standards,” the statement said.
The talks also covered Uzbekistan’s plans to host major FIFA competitions and events, along with efforts to speed up the establishment of a FIFA regional office in Tashkent.
Infantino had also met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Tuesday as part of his visit to the region.
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