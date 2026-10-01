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Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio company Polymer surpasses USD 3.7 billion in cross-chain transfers as monthly volumes quadruple

01.10.2026 / 09:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio company Polymer surpasses USD 3.7 billion in cross-chain transfers as monthly volumes quadruple

Berlin, 1 October 2026 - Advanced Blockchain AG (“ABAG”, Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator and investor in the blockchain industry, announces continued momentum at its portfolio company Polymer. Polymer is an interoperability protocol: it allows different blockchains to verify each other's activity in real time, so that money and data can move between them quickly, at low cost and without relying on a trusted intermediary. Transfers relying on Polymer's infrastructure have now reached a cumulative value of USD 3.74 billion, and monthly volumes have more than quadrupled since December 2025.

The growth comes at a time of broad change in how money moves. Stablecoins, digital tokens that track the value of a currency such as the US dollar, reached a total supply of roughly USD 308 billion in mid-August 2026, and established financial companies are launching blockchains of their own, including Robinhood Chain in July and Circle's Arc in September 2026. Each new network adds capacity but splits liquidity into separate pools, because a dollar held on one blockchain cannot simply be spent on another. Connecting these networks quickly and safely has become one of the industry's central infrastructure challenges, and it is the problem Polymer was built to solve.

Most existing bridges rely on an external committee to confirm that a transfer took place, a design that has made them one of the most frequently exploited parts of blockchain infrastructure. Polymer takes a different approach: it verifies each transaction against a cryptographic proof drawn from the source blockchain's own records, much like an auditor who checks an entry directly in the original ledger rather than relying on a copy. This removes the need to trust an intermediary without sacrificing speed. According to Polymer, a cross-chain action is typically completed within one to one and a half seconds.

According to Polymer's public dashboard ( ), monthly value transferred has risen almost without interruption since December 2025, from around USD 100 million to more than USD 450 million in August 2026, the highest monthly total of the past twelve months. In September 2026, it reached more than USD 500 million, the highest monthly total of the past twelve months. While Ethereum and its largest scaling networks account for the largest shares of the cumulative value, Solana and Monad have each seen more than USD 125 million, underlining Polymer's reach beyond the Ethereum ecosystem.

Polymer's technology is already embedded in widely used crypto infrastructure. In February 2026, Polymer and the cross-chain liquidity aggregator LI launched a zero-slippage USDC bridge on the Jumper exchange interface that moves USDC one-to-one across 16 blockchains: a user who sends USD 10,000 receives exactly USD 10,000 on the other side. During a stealth launch phase, the bridge moved USD 1 million between Base and Ethereum without any loss, and a faster route settles in roughly six to ten seconds at a cost of about 0.02 percent. Eco, a stablecoin routing network whose investors include a16z crypto, Founders Fund and Pantera, offers Polymer as one of its settlement verification options alongside Chainlink CCIP, LayerZero, Hyperlane and Circle's CCTP, and reports that Polymer cuts gas costs roughly thirteenfold compared with approaches that rely on storage proofs alone. LI's intent-based trading system likewise supports Polymer as an oracle on mainnet.

Polymer's network now spans more than 45 blockchains in production, from Ethereum and its largest scaling networks to Solana, Tron, BNB Chain and Avalanche. It already serves several of the new networks built for stablecoins and tokenized assets, including Circle's Arc, Plasma and Stable, as well as Robinhood Chain, for which Polymer currently generates proofs in under half a second on average. The network also connects peaq, the blockchain for robots and other machines that is likewise part of ABAG's portfolio. Polymer is backed by investors including Blockchain Capital, Maven 11, Distributed Global and Coinbase Ventures.

Lastly, ABAG holds a SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) in Polymer, which converts into shares in a future equity financing, as well as a token allocation that is subject to a multi-year lock-up following the token's public launch.

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Düsseldorf Primary Market, XETRA, ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is an investor and innovation partner in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to shaping the future of Web 3.0 and driving innovation across various ecosystems and markets within the sector.

Further information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects and investments can be found at

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... 01.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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