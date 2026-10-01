Gerresheimer Successfully Completes Sale Of Centor
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Gerresheimer AG
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Disposal
Gerresheimer Successfully Completes Sale of Centor
01.10.2026 / 10:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Gerresheimer Successfully Completes Sale of Centor
With the cash inflow from the now-completed sale of Centor and the expected cash inflow from the sale of the Primary Packaging Plastics business, Gerresheimer will significantly reduce its debt. Following the completion of the Primary Packaging Plastics sale, a comprehensive refinancing of the Group is also planned, which is currently being prepared in consultation with the creditors. About Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of primary packaging solutions including closures and accessories, as well as drug delivery systems, medical devices and solutions for the health industry. The product range includes infusion, dropper and syrup bottles, tablet containers, vials, syringes, pens, auto-injectors, inhalers, ampoules, cartridges, on-body devices as well as digital solutions for therapy support. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. Gerresheimer supports its customers with comprehensive services along the value chain and in addressing the growing demand for enhanced sustainability. With production sites in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. The Group generated revenues of around EUR 2.3bn in 2025 and employs over 13,000 people. Gerresheimer AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).
Contact Gerresheimer
01.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Peter-Müller-Str. 3
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-00
|Fax:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-121
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|align="left" valign="top">ISIN:
|DE000A0LD6E6
|WKN:
|A0LD6E
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28
|EQS News ID:
|2408674
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2408674 01.10.2026 CET/CEST
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