Ensera / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Agreement

Ensera launches alliance network with SHL Medical, Stevanato Group, Ypsomed, Argonaut and American Injectables

01.10.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensera, a global CDMO specializing in commercialization support for injectable drug programs, has launched the Ensera Alliance Network, bringing together leading device platform and fill-finish specialists to address the complexity of commercializing drug-device combination products.



The network currently includes injector platform providers SHL Medical, Stevanato Group and Ypsomed alongside fill-finish specialists Argonaut Manufacturing Services, and American Injectables. Bringing a combination product to market often requires pharmaceutical companies to coordinate multiple specialist suppliers across device platforms, fill-finish, final assembly and packaging. Each handover can add complexity and slow progress, particularly when responsibilities, processes and timelines are not aligned. The network is designed to create stronger connections between key stages of the combination product supply chain, helping pharmaceutical companies coordinate device platforms, fill-finish, final assembly and packaging, and accelerate programs towards commercial supply. "Too many combination product programs are slowed by disconnected suppliers and difficult handovers," said Bobby O'Connor, Chief Commercial Officer at Ensera. "The Ensera Alliance Network brings trusted specialists together around a more coordinated, responsive model, helping customers simplify commercialization, reduce risk and rapidly progress towards launch." Darren Hieber, VP Alliance Partnerships at Ensera, said: "This network has been built on established relationships, shared experience and a practical understanding of how each organization operates. By connecting partners across device platforms, fill-finish, final assembly and packaging, we can work more collaboratively around the needs of individual programs, identify challenges earlier and help customers navigate the transition towards commercial supply." Ensera plans to expand the network over time, adding organizations whose capabilities, standards and approach complement those of existing members and the evolving needs of its customers. Participation in the Ensera Alliance Network is non-exclusive. Ensera and the network participants remain independent organizations and customers may engage each company directly and separately. About Ensera Ensera is a global CDMO supporting pharmaceutical and medical device companies with device design, manufacturing, final assembly, labeling, and secondary packaging of injectable formats, including injectors and pre-filled syringes. Its flexible GMP cleanroom operations across Europe, the US and Asia are optimized for low-to-medium batch volumes, supported by integrated quality systems and cold chain infrastructure. An approved assembly partner for market leading injector platforms, Ensera combines device and pharmaceutical expertise to deliver efficient, compliant supply for combination products. For more information on the Ensera Alliance Network visit: Bold solutions. Brilliantly executed. For additional information, visit Ensera Alliance Network members SHL Medical -

Stevanato Group -

Ypsomed -

American Injectables -

Argonaut Manufacturing Services -











View original content to download multimedia: 01.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

