Oldenburgische Landesbank AG / Key word(s): Personnel

OLB Completes Previously Announced Management Board Appointments

01.10.2026 / 10:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS-RELEASE Oldenburg, 1 October 2026 OLB Completes Previously Announced Management Board Appointments

Michael Fust joins the Management Board as Chief Financial Officer

Annett Daldrup takes over responsibility as Chief Risk Officer Chris Eggert assumes the position of Chief Investment Officer The Management Board of OLB was reconstituted effective 1 October 2026. At its most recent meeting in Oldenburg, and in coordination with the supervisory authorities, the Bank's Supervisory Board made the appointments that had already been announced. Michael Fust has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of OLB. As planned, he succeeds Dr Rainer Polster, who left the Bank upon the expiry of his mandate on 30 September 2026. Michael Fust was appointed General Representative of OLB in January 2026 and reported to Dr Rainer Polster. In July 2016, after around 16 years with the audit firm KPMG, he joined TARGO Deutschland GmbH as Head of Finance. Annett Daldrup has been appointed Chief Risk Officer of OLB. She had already been acting as a General Representative of OLB since July 2026 and reported to Chris Eggert. At the same time, she had served as a General Representative of TARGO Deutschland GmbH since March 2026. In January 2025, she joined TARGOBANK as Chief Credit Officer Corporate Lending, assuming responsibility for credit risk management in the corporate banking business. Prior to that, Annett Daldrup held positions at Airbus Bank GmbH and UniCredit Bank AG. Chris Eggert, previously Chief Risk Officer, has assumed the role of Chief Investment Officer and is responsible for cash flow-based financing activities within the Corporates & Diversified Lending segment (Corporates, Acquisition Finance, Football Finance, Fund Finance, Export Finance, Financing Solutions). This segment is therefore led by an experienced expert who is well known to clients and familiar with the market, and who will continue to drive the expansion of the Corporates & Diversified Lending business. Chris Eggert was appointed Chief Risk Officer in June 2022. Prior to that, he had headed Credit Risk Management since 2018. As a result, OLB's Management Board now consists of Christophe Jéhan (Chief Executive Officer), Annett Daldrup (Chief Risk Officer), Chris Eggert (Chief Investment Officer), Michael Fust (Chief Financial Officer) and Dr Andreas Houben (Chief Sales Officer). Christian Bessenroth, who has served as a General Representative since April 2026, completes the Management Team and is responsible within the Corporates & Diversified Lending segment for asset-based financing activities (Commercial Real Estate, International Diversified Lending, Shipping, Renewables). He reports to Chris Eggert. Christian Bessenroth joined OLB in October 2021 as Head of Corporate Real Estate & International Diversified Lending. Prior to that, he worked for BAWAG Group. “With its proven leadership and complementary areas of expertise, OLB's Management Team is ideally positioned to lead the Bank into its next phase of development,” says Isabelle Chevelard, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of OLB. About OLB OLB is a universal bank with a nationwide presence in Germany and more than 150 years of history in north-west Germany. Under the OLB and Bankhaus Neelmeyer brands, it serves about one million customers in its two strategic business areas, Private & Business Customers and Corporates & Diversified Lending, both in person and via digital channels. The institution has a network of 80 branches nationwide and employs around 1,700 people. With total assets of more than €30 billion, OLB became a significant financial institution at the beginning of 2025 and has since been directly supervised by the European Central Bank. Since January 2026, OLB has been owned by TARGO Deutschland GmbH and is thus part of the cooperative Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, one of the largest and financially strongest banking groups in Europe. Feel free to visit us at and as well as on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Contacts: Your contact persons: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG

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01.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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