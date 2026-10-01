Govt Says There Is No Shortage Of Funds For RDI Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Ministry of Science and Technology on Thursday refuted a media report that claimed that call for the closure of the proposal under Research Development & Innovation (RDI) scheme by the Technology Development Board (TDB) has been taken due to shortage of funds.

The Ministry clarified there is absolutely no shortage of funds for disbursement to Eligible Technology Entities (ETEs). The scheme will be reopened again soon as the pause has been made only for the time being to assess all the projects that have already been received.

“The media report claiming the shortage of funds as the reason for closure of the RDI call by TDB is not correct. TDB has closed its running call purely on 'Administrative Reason' as notified on its website. Due to a massive influx of project proposals, TDB has decided to take a“pause” and closed its call for the time being which will reopen shortly after assessment of all projects received till 30th Sept. 2026,” according to the Ministry's statement.

“The Investment Committee (IC) and TDB are working overnight to complete the evaluation process expeditiously. There is absolutely no shortage of fund for disbursement to ETEs. The Department of Science & Technology (DST) and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) are in the process of assigning several other second-level fund managers (SLFMs) also in the very near future," the statement added.

DST and the ANRF are the apex government bodies responsible for designing, funding, and overseeing the Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) Scheme through which, the Technology Development Board (TDB) operates as a fund manager.

ETEs refer to qualifying corporate entities, companies, and startups that develop RDI-intensive or deep-tech innovations in strategic and sunrise sectors. Under the Research, Development and Innovation Fund (RDIF) framework, designated Second-Level Fund Managers (SLFMs) like the Technology Development Board (TDB) select these ETEs to receive long-term, low-cost financing and large-ticket loans.

The TDB releases financial support and matching funds to an ETE only after the entity successfully raises matching capital from non-governmental or private sources.