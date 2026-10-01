ED Probes Alleged Rs 100 Cr School Recognition Fraud Involving Former TN Minister Anbil Mahesh

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 1 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate has begun investigating alleged illegal financial transactions linked to a Rs 100 crore fraud involving promises of permanent recognition for private schools, following a case registered by the Chennai Central Crime Branch against former school education minister Anbil Mahesh and others.

The central agency has obtained case documents from the Crime Branch and is examining the financial dealings associated with the alleged scheme.

Its investigation is based on the First Information Report registered by the city police, according to details of the case.

The allegations centre on money allegedly collected from private schools after assurances that they would be granted permanent recognition.

Police have registered a case over the suspected fraud, estimated at Rs 100 crore, and arrested DMK leader Arasakumar and three of his relatives in connection with the investigation.

The Crime Branch has also named Anbil Mahesh in the case. Police searched his residence and offices and subsequently summoned him for questioning as part of their enquiry into the alleged transactions and the assurances made to schools.

Investigators are also looking for former DMK legislator Muthukumar in connection with the case. The available details do not specify his alleged role or the circumstances in which the money was collected from the schools concerned.

With the Enforcement Directorate opening its investigation, the financial aspects of the allegations are now being examined alongside the police enquiry.

The agency is scrutinising the records received from the Crime Branch to investigate suspected unlawful transactions connected to the recognition promises.

The Directorate is also planning searches at premises linked to Anbil Mahesh and Arasakumar, according to the case details.

These proposed searches would form part of its examination of the alleged financial dealings. No details of completed Enforcement Directorate searches have been provided.

The arrests, searches and questioning conducted so far form part of the ongoing investigation. The allegations against those named in the case have not been established by a court.

The police enquiry remains underway. Further details, including the number of schools allegedly affected, the period during which the suspected collections took place and the specific charges invoked in the police case, were not available in the information provided.

Responses from Anbil Mahesh, Arasakumar and the other individuals named in the investigation were also not included.