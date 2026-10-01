Sonakshi Sinha Teases 'Love & Obsession' In 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' First Look With Husband Zaheer Iqbal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha treated fans to the first look of her upcoming romantic thriller Tu Hai Meri Kiran, which marks her second film with husband Zaheer Iqbal.

Sharing the poster on her social media account, the actress posed the intriguing question,“Where would you draw the line between LOVE and OBSESSION?”

The poster that immediately sets a mysterious tone for the film, features Sonakshi and Zaheer seated together at a table, with Sonakshi looking away while Zaheer appears to be watching her intently.

The tagline at the top reads,“She found a connection. He found an obsession.” The poster also features the film's title with the release date, October 23, 2026, mentioned at the bottom.

The film appears to explore the darker side of a romantic relationship, with the central mystery around the two characters. Sonakshi shared the poster with the caption,“Where would you draw the line between LOVE and OBSESSION? #TuHaiMeriKiran in cinemas 23rd October. Stay tuned.”

Written and directed by Karan Rawal, Tu Hai Meri Kiran is produced by Vishal Rana under Echelon Productions, in association with PAM Studios and AND Productions. The film stars Sonakshi and Zaheer in the lead roles.

For the uninitiated, Tu Hai Meri Kiran marks Sonakshi and Zaheer's second feature-film collaboration after Double XL, which was released in 2022. The Satram Ramani-directed film also starred Huma Qureshi and Mahat Raghavendra.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had kept their relationship largely private for years before making it public with their wedding in June 2024.

The two first met at a gathering at Salman Khan's house, but it was on June 23, 2017, after the screening of Tubelight, that they spent hours talking and realised there was something special between them.

Sonakshi later revealed that she preferred keeping their romance private because of nazar and the intense public attention surrounding their lives.

On June 23, 2024, exactly seven years after they began dating, Sonakshi and Zaheer got married under the Special Marriage Act at her Mumbai home.

–IANS

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