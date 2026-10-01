Goa SIR Row: 88 Of 97 Excluded Electors Submit Form 6, Three Hold Portuguese Passports, Says CEO

MENAFN - IANS) Panaji, Oct 1 (IANS) The Goa Chief Electoral Officer's office on Thursday clarified the latest status of the 97 cases involving voters whose names were not included in the electoral roll, saying that 88 of them have submitted Form 6 applications for inclusion.

The clarification came amid questions raised by various Opposition parties over the omission of the 97 voters from the electoral roll.

According to the CEO's latest status report, the cases have been examined individually and the prescribed process is being followed to determine the status of the affected electors.

The CEO's office said in a post on X that 88 Form 6 applications have been accepted in connection with the 97 cases. Form 6 is the prescribed application used by eligible citizens seeking inclusion of their names in the electoral roll.

“Three of the 97 persons are Portuguese passport holders while the remaining six voters are currently outside India,” the CEO's office said in the X post.

Election officials are making efforts to contact these persons and ascertain the necessary details, the CEO said.

"In respect of the voters who are currently residing outside India, the officials concerned are making efforts to establish and maintain contact with them for further necessary action, the CEO said in the X post.

The clarification was issued after the issue of the 97 omitted names attracted attention in the context of the electoral roll revision exercise in Goa.

The Election Commission and the state Chief Electoral Officer have been monitoring cases in which voters have raised concerns about the inclusion of their names in the electoral roll.

The Goa CEO's office has also made available online facilities for checking electoral roll entries and submitting applications for inclusion, deletion, correction and registration of overseas electors.

Goa's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has resulted in a final voter list containing 10,57,566 electors, following an extensive verification exercise.

The revision began with 11,85,034 registered electors as of October 27, 2025.

During the exercise, 10,84,992 enumeration forms were returned, while over one lakh forms were not received and were categorised under absentee, shifted, dead, and duplicate entries. After claims, objections, hearings and field verification, the final roll was published on February 21, 2026.

The exercise led to the removal of over 1.27 lakh names, while officials stressed that eligible voters could seek inclusion through the prescribed process.