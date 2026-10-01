Neetu Kapoor 'Jealous' Of Alia Bhatt? Old Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone Comments Resurface After 'You Are Mine' Post

Neetu Kapoor's long-standing comments regarding the breakup of her son, Ranbir Kapoor, and actress Deepika Padukone, have recently gained renewed attention across social media platforms, currently going viral again years after their initial broadcast. The remarks, initially made in an older interview, describe a perceived "something missing" in their past relationship.

This latest resurgence of the veteran actress's statements follows an Instagram post published by desipopculture on September 29, 2026, which highlighted her perspective on the former couple's split. The post, which quickly garnered 1,484 likes and numerous shares, played a significant role in propelling these old comments back into the public discourse, illustrating the power of social media to reignite past controversies.

Old Remarks Resurface

The core of the discussion revolves around an interview Neetu Kapoor gave on Simi Garewal's chat show, "India's Most Desirable." In this conversation, Neetu Kapoor suggested that Ranbir Kapoor "was probably not himself" during his relationship with Deepika Padukone. She implied that a fundamental element was absent, leading to their separation. These comments came years after Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone ended their relationship in 2009, having dated for approximately two years. The re-emergence of these particular statements underscores the enduring public fascination with the private lives of Bollywood's prominent families, and how past narratives can be re-interpreted through a contemporary lens.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by देसी POPCULTURE (@desipopculture)

The "You Are Mine" Spark

The current wave of interest in these past statements appears to be linked to Neetu Kapoor's recent birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor. On September 28, 2026, Neetu Kapoor posted a message to her son that included the phrase "You are mine," which subsequently ignited a wider social media debate about their mother-son dynamic. This event, observed across various online discussions, served as a catalyst for the re-examination of her earlier comments concerning Ranbir's former relationships. The intensely personal nature of the birthday message, particularly the possessive phrasing, prompted many online users to revisit Neetu Kapoor's past remarks about her son's romantic history, connecting the dots between perceived possessiveness and past interference.

Deepika's Perspective and Ranbir's Stance

Deepika Padukone, too, has publicly addressed her past relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. In various interviews, she has shared her experiences, notably mentioning infidelity as a factor in their breakup. Ranbir Kapoor himself has also spoken on the matter, previously clarifying on a television show that his mother was not the reason for his split with Deepika Padukone, countering prevalent rumors at the time. He had explicitly stated that the responsibility for the breakup rested solely with him. Despite these clarifications, the renewed virality of Neetu Kapoor's comments has reignited discussions, forcing a re-evaluation of the long-settled narrative and bringing the nuances of their past relationship back into the forefront. The resurfacing comments continue to fuel discussions among fans and media, bringing one of Bollywood's most talked-about former couples back into the spotlight.