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Belgian Defense Chief Warns Europe to Face Dark Winter
(MENAFN) Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken warned Wednesday that Europe could face an increase in Russian “hybrid attacks” in the coming months, urging European countries to prepare for what he described as a "dark winter."
Speaking at a defense and space summit in Brussels, Francken identified Russia as "the greatest threat" to the security of Belgium and the wider European continent.
He urged European governments to strengthen their air defense capabilities, particularly in response to the growing threat posed by Russian aerial attacks.
"Air attacks by Russia. That's the biggest threat. So we need air defense, air defense, air defense," he said.
Francken also stressed the importance of gaining access to Ukrainian military technology, particularly to improve Europe's ability to respond to advanced Russian drones.
"We need to have more stocks, more production, large-scale production, and a broad industrial base. Everything has to go faster," he said.
The Belgian minister warned that Russia could intensify its use of hybrid tactics over the coming months, adding to the security challenges facing European countries.
"It will be a dark winter for Europe," he warned.
Francken said Russia had accumulated decades of experience in conducting hybrid operations and argued that Belgium and its allies needed to respond more rapidly to changes in military technology.
He also cautioned against building large equipment stockpiles without considering how quickly new technological developments could make existing systems outdated.
Speaking at a defense and space summit in Brussels, Francken identified Russia as "the greatest threat" to the security of Belgium and the wider European continent.
He urged European governments to strengthen their air defense capabilities, particularly in response to the growing threat posed by Russian aerial attacks.
"Air attacks by Russia. That's the biggest threat. So we need air defense, air defense, air defense," he said.
Francken also stressed the importance of gaining access to Ukrainian military technology, particularly to improve Europe's ability to respond to advanced Russian drones.
"We need to have more stocks, more production, large-scale production, and a broad industrial base. Everything has to go faster," he said.
The Belgian minister warned that Russia could intensify its use of hybrid tactics over the coming months, adding to the security challenges facing European countries.
"It will be a dark winter for Europe," he warned.
Francken said Russia had accumulated decades of experience in conducting hybrid operations and argued that Belgium and its allies needed to respond more rapidly to changes in military technology.
He also cautioned against building large equipment stockpiles without considering how quickly new technological developments could make existing systems outdated.
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