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Iraq Sets Deadline to Bring All Weapons Under State Control
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi announced Thursday that his government will begin implementing a defined plan to address weapons held outside state control, with the process scheduled for completion by June 30, 2027.
In a statement issued through the Iraqi News Agency, Zaidi said the government would follow “a clear roadmap and agreed timelines” as it works to bring all armed activity under state authority.
The plan is based on the constitutional principle that decisions concerning war and peace must remain with Iraq’s authorized constitutional institutions. Under the framework, military operations carried out independently of those authorities would not be permitted.
The Iraqi government also intends to eliminate the presence of weapons held by non-state armed groups operating within the country. Zaidi said the process would include efforts to fully disarm all non-Iraqi armed groups active on Iraqi territory.
The announcement comes as Iraq marks what the prime minister described as a significant national milestone following the conclusion of the international coalition’s mission in the country. The government is now emphasizing greater national control over security and military decisions as it moves toward the implementation of the disarmament roadmap.
“We congratulate the Iraqi people on this great day, Oct. 1, 2026, and the major national achievement of ending the international coalition’s mission in Iraq,” he said.
The government’s timetable sets June 30, 2027, as the target date for completing the process, while the roadmap is expected to guide efforts to place weapons and decisions over military action under the authority of the Iraqi state.
In a statement issued through the Iraqi News Agency, Zaidi said the government would follow “a clear roadmap and agreed timelines” as it works to bring all armed activity under state authority.
The plan is based on the constitutional principle that decisions concerning war and peace must remain with Iraq’s authorized constitutional institutions. Under the framework, military operations carried out independently of those authorities would not be permitted.
The Iraqi government also intends to eliminate the presence of weapons held by non-state armed groups operating within the country. Zaidi said the process would include efforts to fully disarm all non-Iraqi armed groups active on Iraqi territory.
The announcement comes as Iraq marks what the prime minister described as a significant national milestone following the conclusion of the international coalition’s mission in the country. The government is now emphasizing greater national control over security and military decisions as it moves toward the implementation of the disarmament roadmap.
“We congratulate the Iraqi people on this great day, Oct. 1, 2026, and the major national achievement of ending the international coalition’s mission in Iraq,” he said.
The government’s timetable sets June 30, 2027, as the target date for completing the process, while the roadmap is expected to guide efforts to place weapons and decisions over military action under the authority of the Iraqi state.
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