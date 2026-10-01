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Houthi Shelling Kills Five Yemenis Including Child in Taiz
(MENAFN) Five people, including a child, are killed and several others injured in separate Houthi attacks in Yemen’s southwestern Taiz province on Wednesday, according to Yemeni authorities.
Legal Affairs Minister Ishraq al-Maqtari says a mortar shell hits the Salah neighborhood of Taiz city around midday, killing 12-year-old Youssef Abdul Warith Saif.
The child is reportedly on his way home from school when the shell strikes the area.
In another attack, four people are killed and others wounded after a Houthi ballistic missile hits the densely populated city of Al-Turbah early Wednesday, according to the minister.
Al-Maqtari also says Houthi shelling targets the Al-Ahyuq area in Al-Wazi’iyah district on Tuesday, killing a woman and injuring her child.
The Houthis have not immediately issued a response to the allegations.
The attacks take place amid renewed fighting across several areas of Yemen. Clashes between government forces and Houthi fighters are reported in Taiz, Lahj near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, Marib, Al-Jawf and Al-Bayda.
Legal Affairs Minister Ishraq al-Maqtari says a mortar shell hits the Salah neighborhood of Taiz city around midday, killing 12-year-old Youssef Abdul Warith Saif.
The child is reportedly on his way home from school when the shell strikes the area.
In another attack, four people are killed and others wounded after a Houthi ballistic missile hits the densely populated city of Al-Turbah early Wednesday, according to the minister.
Al-Maqtari also says Houthi shelling targets the Al-Ahyuq area in Al-Wazi’iyah district on Tuesday, killing a woman and injuring her child.
The Houthis have not immediately issued a response to the allegations.
The attacks take place amid renewed fighting across several areas of Yemen. Clashes between government forces and Houthi fighters are reported in Taiz, Lahj near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, Marib, Al-Jawf and Al-Bayda.
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