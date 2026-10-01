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Trump Says He Raised Political Prisoners in Talks With Xi
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he raised the issue of releasing political prisoners with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during their talks last week, confirming the topic was part of the discussions between the two leaders.
"I did with President Xi. I did. We talked, and I think we had some very, very important discussions. Hopefully, fruitful discussions," Trump told reporters at the White House.
The remarks came days after Xi wrapped up his visit to Washington.
Trump hosted Xi at the White House last Thursday for a high-stakes summit, part of the Chinese leader's three-day state visit to the United States. The two leaders met again Friday for a private tea session, then reviewed pictorial and text archives in Washington before Xi returned home, bringing his trip to a close.
"I did with President Xi. I did. We talked, and I think we had some very, very important discussions. Hopefully, fruitful discussions," Trump told reporters at the White House.
The remarks came days after Xi wrapped up his visit to Washington.
Trump hosted Xi at the White House last Thursday for a high-stakes summit, part of the Chinese leader's three-day state visit to the United States. The two leaders met again Friday for a private tea session, then reviewed pictorial and text archives in Washington before Xi returned home, bringing his trip to a close.
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