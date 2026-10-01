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EU Pushes for Stronger Defense Against Russian Hybrid Attacks
(MENAFN) European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius calls on the European Union to reinforce its response to what he describes as Russian "hybrid attacks" against Europe.
“If we are hit by Russian hybrid attacks, our answers should be as painful as that attack,” Kubilius told Euronews during its Defense and Space summit. “How can that pain be created? It’s up to us.”
He says European countries need to develop more effective measures to confront hybrid warfare and strengthen their collective defenses.
“If we are facing hybrid war against us, we need to have hybrid defense,” he said.
Kubilius also accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin of attempting to shape European public opinion by “occupying the hearts and the minds of people.”
He calls for increased communication while warning that the potential danger of nuclear escalation should remain a concern.
At the same time, Kubilius says diplomatic efforts have not yet delivered a solution and could instead weaken Ukraine’s position.
“Russians are standing with their position very clear: Ukraine needs to surrender -- that is their diplomacy position,” he said.
“If we are hit by Russian hybrid attacks, our answers should be as painful as that attack,” Kubilius told Euronews during its Defense and Space summit. “How can that pain be created? It’s up to us.”
He says European countries need to develop more effective measures to confront hybrid warfare and strengthen their collective defenses.
“If we are facing hybrid war against us, we need to have hybrid defense,” he said.
Kubilius also accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin of attempting to shape European public opinion by “occupying the hearts and the minds of people.”
He calls for increased communication while warning that the potential danger of nuclear escalation should remain a concern.
At the same time, Kubilius says diplomatic efforts have not yet delivered a solution and could instead weaken Ukraine’s position.
“Russians are standing with their position very clear: Ukraine needs to surrender -- that is their diplomacy position,” he said.
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