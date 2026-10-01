President Of Uzbekistan Set To Visit Baku In Coming Days (Exclusive)
“The visit is expected to include the signing of a package of agreements on economic cooperation and the joint development of Karabakh,” he said.
The annual CAMCA (Central Asia, Mongolia, Caucasus and Afghanistan) Regional Forum is being held in Baku for the first time. The forum focuses on promoting dialogue, cooperation and sustainable economic development across Central Asia, Mongolia, the South Caucasus and Afghanistan.
The forum brings together representatives of the private and public sectors, senior officials, investors, entrepreneurs and experts.
The two-day event will address ways to expand regional cooperation and promote economic growth and social development.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment