President Of Uzbekistan Set To Visit Baku In Coming Days (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Baku in the coming days, First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Sodiq Safoyev told Trend on the sidelines of the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku on Thursday.

“The visit is expected to include the signing of a package of agreements on economic cooperation and the joint development of Karabakh,” he said.

The annual CAMCA (Central Asia, Mongolia, Caucasus and Afghanistan) Regional Forum is being held in Baku for the first time. The forum focuses on promoting dialogue, cooperation and sustainable economic development across Central Asia, Mongolia, the South Caucasus and Afghanistan.

The forum brings together representatives of the private and public sectors, senior officials, investors, entrepreneurs and experts.

The two-day event will address ways to expand regional cooperation and promote economic growth and social development.

Will be updated