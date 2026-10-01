Physiotherapy Equipment Market Forecasts Growth From $6.11B (2026) To $8.37B By 2031, Profiling Enovis, BTL Industries, Performance Health & Enraf-Nonius

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Physiotherapy Equipment Market by Product, Application, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global physiotherapy equipment market is projected to grow from USD 6.11 billion in 2026 to USD 8.37 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by an aging global population, rising prevalence of arthritis and cardiovascular diseases, sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and increasing demand for mobility management and pain-relief solutions.

Additional growth factors include technological advancements, higher research and development spending, increased awareness of rehabilitation services, demand for personalized physiotherapy equipment, and economic development in emerging markets. The expansion of home healthcare services also presents a significant opportunity, while unstable reimbursement conditions and competition from alternative therapies may constrain adoption.

Electrotherapy Equipment Expected to Lead the Market

The electrotherapy segment is expected to dominate the physiotherapy equipment market. Electrotherapy is widely used for pain management, muscle rehabilitation, and functional recovery across musculoskeletal and neurological conditions. Key modalities include Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Interferential Therapy, Electrical Muscle Stimulation, Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, and therapeutic ultrasound.

These modalities support the treatment of acute and chronic pain, musculoskeletal injuries, impaired blood circulation, wounds, inflammation, and muscle spasms. Product innovation has led to more compact, portable, and digitally connected electrotherapy devices suitable for clinical and home-based rehabilitation. Programmable protocols and personalized therapy settings are also improving convenience, patient adherence, and rehabilitation outcomes across healthcare environments.

Musculoskeletal and Orthopedic Rehabilitation Holds Largest Application Share

Musculoskeletal and orthopedic rehabilitation accounted for the largest share of the applications market in 2025. This segment addresses ligament sprains, muscle strains, osteoarthritis, fractures, spinal disorders, cartilage injuries, joint replacements, and pre- and post-operative orthopedic conditions.

Demand is increasing because of population aging, greater participation in sports and recreational activities, sedentary behavior, rising obesity rates, and repetitive occupational strain. Road traffic accidents, workplace injuries, and trauma-related musculoskeletal conditions are further increasing the need for rehabilitation services. The growing focus on early intervention, functional recovery, improved mobility, and reduced long-term disability is accelerating equipment adoption across hospitals, rehabilitation centers, outpatient clinics, and home care settings.

Asia Pacific Forecast to Register the Highest CAGR

The physiotherapy equipment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by a rapidly aging population and a rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, stroke, and sports injuries.

Regional growth is also being driven by greater awareness of early rehabilitation and physiotherapy, expanding healthcare infrastructure, higher healthcare expenditure, improved access to rehabilitation services, and favorable government initiatives. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are among the key markets benefiting from these developments. A growing number of rehabilitation centers and increased investment by public and private healthcare providers are expected to strengthen demand for advanced physiotherapy equipment throughout the region.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the global physiotherapy equipment market include Enovis Corp. (US), BTL Industries (UK), Performance Health (US), ITO Co., Ltd. (Japan), Enraf-Nonius B.V. (Netherlands), Dynatronics Corporation (US), Mectronic Medicale (Italy), Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH (Germany), Altivera Medical, Inc., formerly Zynex Inc. (US), Tactile Medical (US), Technogym SpA (Italy), Richmar (US), Storz Medical AG (Germany), DIH Medical (Switzerland), OG Wellness Technologies Co., Ltd. (Japan), Gymna (Belgium), Omron Corporation (Japan), Physiomed Elektromedizin AG (Germany), Guangzhou Longest Science&Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Astar (Poland), KINVENT (France), ExoAtlet (Luxembourg), ManaMed (US), BeAble Health Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Balance Metrix (Australia).

Competitive assessment within the report covers market shares, growth strategies, product portfolios, company evaluation quadrants, organizational capabilities, investments, and recent industry developments. It also evaluates product innovation and research and development activities shaping the global physiotherapy equipment market.

Primary Research Participant Profile



By company type: Tier 1, 40%; Tier 2, 30%; and Tier 3, 30%.

By designation: C-level, 27%; D-level, 18%; and other roles, 55%. By region: North America, 51%; Europe, 21%; Asia Pacific, 18%; Latin America, 6%; and the Middle East and Africa, 4%.

Research Coverage and Strategic Insights

The market research report examines the physiotherapy equipment industry by product, application, end user, and region. It assesses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market performance and identifies growth prospects for stakeholders. The study also analyzes micro-markets based on their trends, outlook, and contribution to the overall market, while forecasting segment revenue across five major regions.

Key areas covered include rapid population aging and technological advancement as market drivers, unstable reimbursement conditions as a restraint, alternative therapies as a competitive challenge, and the rise of home healthcare services as a growth opportunity. The report also provides detailed insights into upcoming product trends, research and development programs, attractive emerging markets, expanding geographic opportunities, recent investments, and market diversification strategies.

The findings are designed to support established market leaders and new entrants by providing revenue estimates for the overall physiotherapy equipment market and its subsegments. Stakeholders can use the analysis to understand the competitive environment, evaluate market opportunities, strengthen business positioning, and develop effective go-to-market strategies across products, applications, end users, and regions.



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