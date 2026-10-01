Industrial Control System Security Market Forecasts Growth From $17.91B (2026) To $38.48B By 2031, Profiling Cisco, Fortinet & Palo Alto Networks

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Control System Security Market by Solution, Service, Vertical - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial control system (ICS) security market is projected to grow from USD 17.91 billion in 2026 to USD 38.48 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period. Increasing use of wireless industrial communication technologies across critical operations is accelerating demand for advanced ICS security solutions that protect interconnected operational technology (OT) environments and industrial communications.

Adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices, smart manufacturing technologies, Industry 4.0 systems, and remote industrial operations is expanding exposure to cyber threats targeting operational environments. Industrial organizations are consequently increasing investments in OT asset visibility, industrial threat detection, secure network segmentation, secure remote access, and AI-driven security platforms to protect critical infrastructure while maintaining operational continuity and resilience.

Solutions Segment Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

By offering, the solutions segment is expected to account for the largest ICS security market size during the forecast period. Organizations across power, manufacturing, transportation, oil and gas, energy, and utility sectors are prioritizing OT visibility, industrial threat detection, secure communications, and operational resilience.

Investments are increasing across industrial firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, security information and event management (SIEM) platforms, identity and access management (IAM), security and vulnerability management, encryption, antimalware and antivirus, distributed denial-of-service mitigation, whitelisting, security configuration management, and OT network monitoring technologies. Cisco, Fortinet, and Palo Alto Networks continue to expand OT-native security capabilities for industrial control systems and critical infrastructure operations. Ransomware activity, IT-OT convergence, and regulatory compliance requirements are further supporting demand for integrated industrial cybersecurity solutions.

Power Vertical Forecast to Record the Fastest Growth

The power segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period as grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and cyber threats targeting critical energy operations intensify. Utilities and power operators are investing in OT security platforms to protect substations, generation facilities, distributed energy resources, and grid communication networks from ransomware, operational disruption, and nation-state cyber threats.

Deployment of smart grids, digital substations, wireless industrial communications, and connected operational technologies is expanding the attack surface across power environments. Regulatory frameworks such as North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection (NERC CIP) standards are driving investments in industrial threat monitoring, secure remote access, OT asset visibility, and industrial network segmentation. As power infrastructure becomes increasingly digital and interconnected, cybersecurity remains a strategic priority for grid reliability, operational continuity, and critical infrastructure resilience.

Asia Pacific to Be the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

Asia Pacific is forecast to register the fastest ICS security market growth, supported by industrial digitalization, smart manufacturing programs, and critical infrastructure modernization across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Southeast Asian economies. Governments and industrial operators are accelerating the deployment of smart grids, industrial IoT platforms, connected manufacturing systems, renewable energy infrastructure, and digital energy networks.

Ransomware and other cyberattacks targeting manufacturing facilities, utilities, and energy infrastructure are prompting organizations to strengthen cybersecurity across operational environments. India, China, Japan, and Singapore are also increasing investments in industrial cybersecurity frameworks and critical infrastructure protection initiatives to improve resilience against cyber-physical threats.

Fortinet, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Honeywell, and Nozomi Networks are expanding their OT cybersecurity presence in Asia Pacific through partnerships, industrial security deployments, and managed security offerings. Continued adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies and connected operational systems is expected to sustain regional demand for OT visibility, threat detection, secure network segmentation, and managed industrial security services.

ICS Security Market Research Coverage

The report segments and forecasts the industrial control system security market by offering, solution, service, vertical, and region. Offerings include solutions and services. Solutions cover antimalware and antivirus, DDoS mitigation, encryption, firewalls, identity and access management, intrusion detection and prevention systems, security and vulnerability management, security configuration management, SIEM, whitelisting, and other solutions. Services include professional and managed services.

Vertical coverage includes power, energy and utilities, transportation, manufacturing, and other industries. Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The research also assesses company profiles, product and business offerings, market shares, recent developments, investments, service launches, and key growth strategies.

Primary Research Breakdown



By company type: Tier 1 companies, 25%; Tier 2 companies, 30%; and Tier 3 companies, 45%.

By designation: C-level executives, 40%; and managerial and other levels, 60%. By region: North America, 35%; Europe, 25%; Asia Pacific, 35%; Middle East and Africa, 5%; and Latin America, 5%.

The study incorporates insights from component suppliers, Tier 1 companies, original equipment manufacturers, and other industry participants.

Competitive Landscape and Major Market Players

Major vendors profiled in the ICS security market include Cisco (US), Fortinet (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Tenable (US), Honeywell (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), ABB (Switzerland), Belden (US), Kaspersky (Russia), BAE Systems (UK), Trellix (US), Darktrace (UK), Sophos (UK), Nozomi Networks (US), Forescout (US), Claroty (US), Dragos (US), Radiflow (Israel), SIGA (Switzerland), Xage Security (US), Positive Technologies (Russia), Cyberbit (Israel), Rhebo (Germany), Waterfall Security Solutions (Israel), and OPSWAT (US).

The competitive assessment examines market shares, growth strategies, service portfolios, product development, partnerships, geographic expansion, and recent company developments. It also evaluates how leading vendors are addressing OT-native security, industrial asset monitoring, secure remote connectivity, network segmentation, managed security, and cyber-physical risk.

Market Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges



Drivers: Accelerating IT-OT convergence and industrial digital transformation; rising ransomware and cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure; expanding government regulations and cybersecurity mandates; and growing adoption of IIoT, Industry 4.0, and smart manufacturing technologies.

Opportunities: Adoption of AI-driven ICS threat detection and predictive security analytics; expansion of secure remote access and identity-centric industrial security; growing demand for OT security operations centers and managed industrial security services; and increasing cybersecurity investment in Industry 5.0 and smart manufacturing environments.

Restraints: Legacy infrastructure constraints, complex integration requirements, shortages of skilled OT cybersecurity professionals, and limited industrial security expertise. Challenges: High deployment costs, tariff pressures affecting ICS security modernization, supply chain vulnerabilities, and third-party connectivity risks.

Benefits for Market Participants

The report provides market leaders, new entrants, technology vendors, investors, and other stakeholders with revenue estimates for the overall ICS security market and its subsegments. It supports competitive benchmarking, market positioning, investment planning, and go-to-market strategy development while identifying critical market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Coverage includes upcoming technologies, research and development activity, new products, service launches, high-growth regional markets, untapped geographies, recent investments, and diversification opportunities. The analysis is designed to help stakeholders evaluate the evolving industrial cybersecurity landscape and plan strategies for protecting increasingly connected critical infrastructure and operational technology environments.

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